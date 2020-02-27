Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:16am EST
AB InBev Warns of Coronavirus Hit as Profits Slump

AB InBev said it lost $170 million in profits for the first two months of 2020 due to the coronavirus epidemic, as it reported a below-forecast underlying profit of $5.34 billion. 

 
Standard Chartered Profit Tumbles

Standard Chartered's fourth-quarter underlying profit fell 25% due to flat income, rising expenses and higher impairments, and the bank warned of slower-than-expected growth in 2020 amid challenges including the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Nestlé Halts Trips Abroad as Other Companies Add Travel Curbs

As fears rise over Covid-19's spread, companies are canceling business travel and off-site events around the globe and devising contingency plans for more employees to work remotely. 

 
Microsoft Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target

The company says suppliers are gearing up operations at a slower pace than anticipated as China grapples with the coronavirus. 

 
L Brands Takes Nearly $700 Million Charge on Victoria's Secret

The retailer wrote down the value of the lingerie business after agreeing to sell a 55% stake. 

 
Marriott Predicts Coronavirus Will Hurt Fee Revenue

Marriott International expects the epidemic to weigh on the hotel company's fee revenue in 2020, as the pathogen's spread outside of China stokes fears and disrupts travel. 

 
PG&E Judge Skeptical of Most Government Wildfire Response Claims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services are seeking $3.9 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively, from San Francisco-based PG&E for services provided in the aftermath of three deadly wildfires linked to the utility's equipment. 

 
Jimmy John's Faces U.S. Probe Over E.coli Outbreak

U.S. officials warned of a new E.coli outbreak linked to Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches, the latest in a string of food-safety problems at the sandwich chain in recent years. 

 
Trump Campaign Sues New York Times Over Opinion Piece

President Trump's campaign filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing it of knowingly publishing false and defamatory statements in an opinion piece on the 2016 election and Russia. 

 
Disney's New CEO Described as a Number-Crunching Tactician

Bob Chapek, now at the helm of Walt Disney, is described by those who have worked with him as a skilled tactician who identifies targets and looks for ways to achieve his metrics.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:27aHELSINKI SEARCHES SUSTAINABLE CITY HEATING SOLUTIONS : Global one million euro challenge competition launches today
PU
03:27aECSI EMPLOYERS´ CONFEDERATION OF SERVICE I : Confidence in Finnish Industries rather Stable
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:01aOil falls for fifth day on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
RE
02:54aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:54aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:53aPhilippine central bank may consider more rate, RRR cuts to support growth
RE
02:44aBOJ's Amamiya calls for more scrutiny in issuing digital currency
RE
02:43aCar industry seeks support, free-trade Brexit deal, as output falls
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group