News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

02/27/2020 | 05:16am EST
Budweiser Brewer Takes Profit Hit, Loses More U.S. Market Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported lower profit for the fourth quarter, blaming higher costs and lost market share in the U.S. to hard seltzer makers. 

 
WPP Sees Flat Sales After Tough Quarter

WPP forecast flat like-for-like net sales this year after the ad giant posted a sharper-than-expected 1.9% fall for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

 
Standard Chartered Profit Tumbles

Standard Chartered's fourth-quarter underlying profit fell 25% due to flat income, rising expenses and higher impairments, and the bank warned of slower-than-expected growth in 2020 amid challenges including the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Nestlé Halts Trips Abroad as Other Companies Add Travel Curbs

As fears rise over Covid-19's spread, companies are canceling business travel and off-site events around the globe and devising contingency plans for more employees to work remotely. 

 
Microsoft Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target

The company says suppliers are gearing up operations at a slower pace than anticipated as China grapples with the coronavirus. 

 
L Brands Takes Nearly $700 Million Charge on Victoria's Secret

The retailer wrote down the value of the lingerie business after agreeing to sell a 55% stake. 

 
Marriott Predicts Coronavirus Will Hurt Fee Revenue

Marriott International expects the epidemic to weigh on the hotel company's fee revenue in 2020, as the pathogen's spread outside of China stokes fears and disrupts travel. 

 
PG&E Judge Skeptical of Most Government Wildfire Response Claims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services are seeking $3.9 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively, from San Francisco-based PG&E for services provided in the aftermath of three deadly wildfires linked to the utility's equipment. 

 
Jimmy John's Faces U.S. Probe Over E.coli Outbreak

U.S. officials warned of a new E.coli outbreak linked to Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches, the latest in a string of food-safety problems at the sandwich chain in recent years. 

 
Trump Campaign Sues New York Times Over Opinion Piece

President Trump's campaign filed a libel lawsuit against the New York Times, accusing it of knowingly publishing false and defamatory statements in an opinion piece on the 2016 election and Russia.

