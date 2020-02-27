Log in
02/27/2020 | 11:16am EST
DoorDash Files Confidentially for IPO

The move sets up DoorDash to go public as soon as this spring, in what could be one of the first marquee IPOs of the year. 

 
J.C. Penney Expects Smaller Sales Drop This Year

The retailer expects comparable-store sales, an important metric for measuring retailers' performance, to fall less in the current fiscal year than they did in 2019. 

 
Best Buy Posts Strong Holiday Sales

Comparable sales increased 3.2% during the quarter ended Feb. 1, marking 12 consecutive quarters of sales growth. In the U.S., online sales grew nearly 19% due to high average order values and more shoppers buying online. 

 
Discovery Revenue Rises Slightly Amid Streaming Push

The TV programmer's licensing and advertising segments posted modest growth, but the company's investment in direct-to-consumer video-streaming weighed on its bottom line. 

 
Toronto-Dominion Bank Reports Higher Earnings

The Canadian bank posted higher profit for its fiscal first quarter as net interest income rose, though lower trading commissions in TD Ameritrade weighed on its U.S. retail segment. 

 
Durex Owner Hurt by Baby Formula Bet That Turned Sour

Consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser said it would take an impairment related to a 2017 deal to buy baby formula producer Mead Johnson, after weak sales and lower prospects for the unit in China. 

 
Budweiser Brewer Shares Dive as It Loses More U.S. Market Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported lower quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates and sent its shares down sharply, blaming higher costs and lost market share in the U.S. to hard seltzer makers. 

 
Bayer Agrees to Audit on Due Diligence After Monsanto Deal

Bayer said it would strengthen external oversight of its due diligence in deal making, its latest concession to shareholders following its 2018 acquisition of Monsanto that swamped it with a tide of lawsuits and sent its stock crashing. 

 
WPP Sees Flat Sales After Tough Quarter

WPP shares suffered their worst day in more than two decades after the ad giant said it expects flat like-for-like sales and operating profit margin this year, and posted a sharper-than-expected 1.9% fall for the fourth quarter of 2019. 

 
Standard Chartered Warns on Coronavirus's Impact on Growth

Asia-focused lender Standard Chartered said the coronavirus epidemic would slow its profit growth this year, adding to the headwinds it faces from social unrest in Hong Kong and the aftermath of the trade war.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG
BEST BUY CO., INC
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
STANDARD CHARTERED
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION
WPP GROUP
