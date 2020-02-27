Beyond Meat Plans to Tout Healthfulness of its Burgers

Beyond Meat said it plans a marketing push to promote the healthiness of its plant-based meat alternatives and push back on criticism that its burgers and sausage are heavily processed.

Boeing Reaches Deal With 737 MAX Engine Suppliers

Boeing has agreed to cover payments for jet engines made for its grounded 737 MAX, easing the burden of the production delay on supplier GE.

Auto Manufacturers Flying in Parts as Virus Threatens Supply Chain

Auto parts shortages on everything from electronics to brake pads could soon hit North American vehicle factories due to the coronavirus outbreak.

FCC Probe Finds Mobile Carriers Didn't Safeguard Location Data

The Federal Communications Commission is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from top carriers that it found failed to safeguard information about customers' real-time locations, according to people familiar with the matter.

Makers of Wipes and Hand Sanitizers Step Up Production as Coronavirus Spreads

Makers of household cleaning products such as Purell hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes are boosting production as they brace for a surge in demand because of the spread of coronavirus.

Thyssenkrupp to Sell Elevator Unit for Nearly $19 Billion

The troubled German company said it would sell its lucrative elevator business to a group led by Advent International and Cinven for $18.9 billion, in one of Europe's largest private-equity deals.

WPP Shares Plunge on Ad Giant's Gloomy Outlook

Shares of WPP PLC plunged to their lowest level in almost a decade after the world's largest advertising company said sales would be flat for 2020, adding more pressure on Chief Executive Mark Read.

Saks Owner to Go Private After Shareholders Approve Bid

Shareholders voted to approve an offer to take the company private, agreeing to sell their stock to investors including Hudson's Bay Executive Chairman Richard Baker.

Psychedelics-Drug Startup Raises $24 Million Ahead of IPO

Mind Medicine Inc., maker of an experimental psychedelics-derived drug therapy backed by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, closed a $24.2 million funding round ahead of plans to go public next week.

Best Buy Posts Strong Holiday Sales

Comparable sales increased 3.2% during the quarter ended Feb. 1, marking 12 consecutive quarters of sales growth. In the U.S., online sales grew nearly 19% due to high average order values and more shoppers buying online.