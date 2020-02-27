Baidu's Profit and Revenue Rise

Chinese search provider Baidu's profit and revenue rose in the fourth quarter on strong gains from its core business.

Mexico's Pemex Logs Big Fourth-Quarter Loss

The state-owned oil company lost $9 billion as it worked to stabilize its oil production and raise refining output.

Boeing Reaches Deal With 737 MAX Engine Suppliers

Boeing has agreed to cover payments for jet engines made for its grounded 737 MAX, easing the burden of the production delay on supplier GE.

Wells Fargo to Pay $35 Million to Settle ETF Probe

Wells Fargo agreed to pay $35 million to settle regulatory claims that its financial advisers recommended exchange-traded funds that were too risky for some clients.

Auto Manufacturers Flying in Parts as Virus Threatens Supply Chain

Auto parts shortages on everything from electronics to brake pads could soon hit North American vehicle factories due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Beyond Meat Plans to Tout Healthfulness of Its Burgers

Beyond Meat said it plans a marketing push to promote the healthiness of its plant-based meat alternatives and push back on criticism that its burgers and sausage are heavily processed.

Finance Chief of New Mylan-Pfizer Business Expected to Focus on Costs, Investor Communication

Mylan and Pfizer said Thursday that the finances of Viatris-the name of the eventual merged entity-would be led by Upjohn's current chief financial officer, Sanjeev Narula, a longtime Pfizer executive. The transaction, which is expected to close by mid-2020, would create one of the largest sellers of generic and off-patent medicines world-wide.

FCC Probe Finds Mobile Carriers Didn't Safeguard Location Data

The Federal Communications Commission is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from top carriers that it found failed to safeguard information about customers' real-time locations, according to people familiar with the matter.

Makers of Wipes and Hand Sanitizers Step Up Production as Coronavirus Spreads

Makers of household cleaning products such as Purell hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes are boosting production as they brace for a surge in demand because of the spread of coronavirus.

Thyssenkrupp to Sell Elevator Unit for Nearly $19 Billion

The troubled German company said it would sell its lucrative elevator business to a group led by Advent International and Cinven for $18.9 billion, in one of Europe's largest private-equity deals.