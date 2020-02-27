Log in
02/27/2020 | 11:16pm EST
Baidu's Profit and Revenue Rise

Chinese search provider Baidu's profit and revenue rose in the fourth quarter on strong gains from its core business. 

 
Cisco Plans New Round of Layoffs

The networking-equipment maker faces the prospect of slowing sales growth because of global economic uncertainty. 

 
Mexico's Pemex Logs Big Fourth-Quarter Loss

The state-owned oil company lost $9 billion as it worked to stabilize its oil production and raise refining output. 

 
SEC Charges South Carolina Companies, Executives in Failed Nuclear Project Case

Two South Carolina companies and two former top executives face civil fraud charges in relation to a failed nuclear power plant expansion project, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. 

 
Boeing Reaches Deal With 737 MAX Engine Suppliers

Boeing has agreed to cover payments for jet engines made for its grounded 737 MAX, easing the burden of the production delay on supplier GE. 

 
DoorDash Files Confidentially for IPO

The move sets up DoorDash to go public as soon as this spring, in what could be one of the first marquee IPOs of the year. 

 
Wells Fargo to Pay $35 Million to Settle ETF Probe

Wells Fargo agreed to pay $35 million to settle regulatory claims that its financial advisers recommended exchange-traded funds that were too risky for some clients. 

 
Beyond Meat Plans to Tout Healthfulness of Its Burgers

Beyond Meat said it plans a marketing push to promote the healthiness of its plant-based meat alternatives and push back on criticism that its burgers and sausage are heavily processed. 

 
Finance Chief of New Mylan-Pfizer Business Expected to Focus on Costs, Investor Communication

Mylan and Pfizer said Thursday that the finances of Viatris-the name of the eventual merged entity-would be led by Upjohn's current chief financial officer, Sanjeev Narula, a longtime Pfizer executive. The transaction, which is expected to close by mid-2020, would create one of the largest sellers of generic and off-patent medicines world-wide. 

 
FCC Probe Finds Mobile Carriers Didn't Safeguard Location Data

The Federal Communications Commission is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in fines from top carriers that it found failed to safeguard information about customers' real-time locations, according to people familiar with the matter.

