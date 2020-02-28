Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

02/28/2020 | 05:16pm EST
T-Mobile Vows to Fight FCC Fines for Location Sharing

Federal telecom enforcers told the top U.S. cellphone carriers to pay more than $200 million in penalties for allegedly mishandling sensitive location data, a punishment at least one company vowed to contest. 

 
Spirit AeroSystems Plans 737 MAX Restart In March

The biggest supplier of parts for the Boeing 737 MAX plans to restart limited production in March, regardless of the plane maker's ability to win backing from regulators. 

 
Volkswagen Warns of Uncertainty Ahead After Strong 2019

The largest auto maker in the world by sales reported strong growth in sales and earnings in 2019, but warned that any forecast for the current year faced uncertainty from geopolitical turbulence and the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Lockheed Wins Approval to Buy Vector Launch's GalacticSky Business

A bankruptcy judge approved Lockheed Martin Corp.'s purchase of space-technology company Vector Launch Inc.'s GalacticSky satellite business. 

 
Coty Says It Will Switch CEOs, Again

Coty Chief Executive Pierre Laubies will leave less than two years after taking over at the beauty and fragrance giant, to be succeeded by the CEO of the Jimmy Choo luxury shoe label. 

 
Former Barclays Executives Acquitted of Fraud Charges Dating Back to 2008 Financial Crisis

The decision marks another defeat for the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office after cases against both the bank and the former CEO were previously dismissed. 

 
Big Lots Shares Fall on 4Q Miss, Affect of Covid-19

Big Lots reported earnings that missed analysts' expectations and said its first-quarter guidance will be affected by Covid-19. 

 
Children's Apparel Startup Slashes Staff, Closes Store

Rockets of Awesome, a children's apparel startup, is laying off about half of its staff in a retrenchment focused on shifting away from high-paced growth and toward profitability. 

 
Wayfair Copied Amazon to Grow Fast. Now, It Searches for Profits

Wayfair is trying to show investors it can moderate its losses as revenue growth slows and investor appetite for unprofitable companies dries up. The online furniture seller lost $330 million in the past quarter. 

 
London Stock Exchange's Future Depends on Brussels

Investors may be too relaxed about two European Union decisions that are crucial to the company's growth plans.

ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -3.69% 148.74 Delayed Quote.-14.03%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -4.40% 275.11 Delayed Quote.-6.19%
COTY INC. -4.55% 9.23 Delayed Quote.-14.04%
FRAGRANCE GROUP LIMITED -0.72% 0.138 End-of-day quote.2.99%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -3.23% 369.87 Delayed Quote.-1.23%
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. -5.71% 52.84 Delayed Quote.-23.11%
T-MOBILE US -1.18% 90.16 Delayed Quote.16.35%
VECTOR GROUP LTD. -2.68% 11.62 Delayed Quote.-10.83%
VECTOR INC. -5.02% 265 End-of-day quote.-4.33%
VECTOR INC. -2.26% 995 End-of-day quote.-2.26%
WAYFAIR INC. -10.15% 63.21 Delayed Quote.-22.15%
