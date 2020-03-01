Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/01/2020 | 09:16pm EST
Harley CEO Levatich Steps Down

Chief Executive Matt Levatich resigned, leaving the motorcycle maker after years of declining sales and limited success attracting younger riders to its iconic brand. 

 
T-Mobile Vows to Fight FCC Fines for Location Sharing

Federal telecom enforcers told the top U.S. cellphone carriers to pay more than $200 million in penalties for allegedly mishandling sensitive location data, a punishment at least one company vowed to contest. 

 
Spirit AeroSystems Plans 737 MAX Restart In March

The biggest supplier of parts for the Boeing 737 MAX plans to restart limited production in March, regardless of the plane maker's ability to win backing from regulators. 

 
Volkswagen Warns of Uncertainty Ahead After Strong 2019

The largest auto maker in the world by sales reported strong growth in sales and earnings in 2019, but warned that any forecast for the current year faced uncertainty from geopolitical turbulence and the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Lockheed Wins Approval to Buy Vector Launch's GalacticSky Business

A bankruptcy judge approved Lockheed Martin Corp.'s purchase of space-technology company Vector Launch Inc.'s GalacticSky satellite business. 

 
Coty Says It Will Switch CEOs, Again

Coty Chief Executive Pierre Laubies will leave less than two years after taking over at the beauty and fragrance giant, to be succeeded by the CEO of the Jimmy Choo luxury shoe label. 

 
Former Barclays Executives Acquitted of Fraud Charges Dating Back to 2008 Financial Crisis

The decision marks another defeat for the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office after cases against both the bank and the former CEO were previously dismissed. 

 
Big Lots Shares Fall on 4Q Miss, Affect of Covid-19

Big Lots reported earnings that missed analysts' expectations and said its first-quarter guidance will be affected by Covid-19. 

 
Children's Apparel Startup Slashes Staff, Closes Store

Rockets of Awesome, a children's apparel startup, is laying off about half of its staff in a retrenchment focused on shifting away from high-paced growth and toward profitability. 

 
Wayfair Copied Amazon to Grow Fast. Now, It Searches for Profits

Wayfair is trying to show investors it can moderate its losses as revenue growth slows and investor appetite for unprofitable companies dries up. The online furniture seller lost $330 million in the past quarter.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC -3.69% 148.74 Delayed Quote.-17.20%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -4.40% 275.11 Delayed Quote.-15.55%
COTY INC. -4.55% 9.23 Delayed Quote.-17.96%
FRAGRANCE GROUP LIMITED -0.72% 0.138 End-of-day quote.2.99%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -3.23% 369.87 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED -10.71% 1.5 End-of-day quote.-27.88%
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. -5.71% 52.84 Delayed Quote.-27.50%
T-MOBILE US -1.18% 90.16 Delayed Quote.15.03%
VECTOR GROUP LTD. -2.68% 11.62 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
VECTOR INC. -5.02% 265 End-of-day quote.-4.33%
VECTOR INC. -2.26% 995 End-of-day quote.-2.26%
WAYFAIR INC. -10.15% 63.21 Delayed Quote.-30.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:39pWeak Japan capex fuels recession fears as coronavirus slams activity
RE
09:33pChina Manufacturing Gauge Fell to Record Low at 40.3 in February
DJ
09:27pBOJ reassurance on coronavirus bolsters speculation of global policy action
RE
09:18pCHRIS HOHN : British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:10pCERAWeek energy conference in Houston scrapped over coronavirus worries
RE
08:47pChina factory activity dives to worst on record as coronavirus paralyses economy - PMI
RE
08:29pIrish manufacturing expands for second straight month in Feb. - PMI
RE
08:27pBOJ's Kuroda says will take steps to stabilise markets
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG C&T : Heavy receives order to build three shuttle tankers
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : confirms two employees in Italy have contracted coronavirus
3NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. : NXP Semiconductors Updates First Quarter 2020 Revenue Outlook Due to Potential Impac..
4Oil bounces from multi-year lows as hopes of OPEC+ cut, stimulus offset virus impact
5CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : CICC Plans to Apply for Shanghai IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group