News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

03/01/2020 | 11:16pm EST
AmEx Staff Misled Small-Business Owners to Boost Card Sign-Ups

Questionable sales tactics cropped up at AmEx offices in a push to retain cardholders after Costco ended a long-running partnership. Salespeople misrepresented rewards and fees, checked credit reports without consent and, in some cases, issued cards that weren't sought, current and former employees said. 

 
Walmart, Verizon in Talks to Test 5G Services in Some Stores

The plan would initially bring 5G service to a pair of locations to power new Walmart digital health services the retailer aims to start offering to shoppers and employees. 

 
HNA, Hit by the Coronavirus, Is Effectively Taken Over by the Government

HNA, which was one of China's most aggressively acquisitive companies until mounting debts forced it to abandon its global ambitions, was effectively taken over by the Hainan provincial government. 

 
Elliott Management Nominates Four Directors to Twitter's Board

Elliott Management has nominated four directors to the board at Twitter, setting the stage for a potential showdown between the most activist hedge fund and the influential social-media company. 

 
Harley CEO Levatich Steps Down

Chief Executive Matt Levatich resigned, leaving the motorcycle maker after years of declining sales and limited success attracting younger riders to its iconic brand. 

 
T-Mobile Vows to Fight FCC Fines for Location Sharing

Federal telecom enforcers told the top U.S. cellphone carriers to pay more than $200 million in penalties for allegedly mishandling sensitive location data, a punishment at least one company vowed to contest. 

 
Spirit AeroSystems Plans 737 MAX Restart In March

The biggest supplier of parts for the Boeing 737 MAX plans to restart limited production in March, regardless of the plane maker's ability to win backing from regulators. 

 
Volkswagen Warns of Uncertainty Ahead After Strong 2019

The largest auto maker in the world by sales reported strong growth in sales and earnings in 2019, but warned that any forecast for the current year faced uncertainty from geopolitical turbulence and the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Lockheed Wins Approval to Buy Vector Launch's GalacticSky Business

A bankruptcy judge approved Lockheed Martin Corp.'s purchase of space-technology company Vector Launch Inc.'s GalacticSky satellite business. 

 
Coty Says It Will Switch CEOs, Again

Coty Chief Executive Pierre Laubies will leave less than two years after taking over at the beauty and fragrance giant, to be succeeded by the CEO of the Jimmy Choo luxury shoe label.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -4.40% 275.11 Delayed Quote.-15.55%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION -4.09% 281.14 Delayed Quote.-4.35%
COTY INC. -4.55% 9.23 Delayed Quote.-17.96%
FRAGRANCE GROUP LIMITED -0.72% 0.138 End-of-day quote.2.99%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION -3.23% 369.87 Delayed Quote.-5.01%
MOTORCYCLE HOLDINGS LIMITED -6.67% 1.4 End-of-day quote.-27.88%
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. -5.71% 52.84 Delayed Quote.-27.50%
T-MOBILE US -1.18% 90.16 Delayed Quote.15.03%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.28% 90.49 Delayed Quote.-22.70%
VECTOR GROUP LTD. -2.68% 11.62 Delayed Quote.-13.22%
VECTOR INC. -5.02% 265 End-of-day quote.-4.33%
VECTOR INC. -2.26% 995 End-of-day quote.-2.26%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS -1.63% 54.16 Delayed Quote.-11.79%
WALMART INC. -2.46% 107.68 Delayed Quote.-9.39%
Latest news "Forex"

