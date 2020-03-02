Thai Billionaire Secures $10 Billion in Financing to Buy Tesco's Asia Assets

One of Thailand's richest men, Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, has secured nearly $10 billion in financing commitments from various international and domestic banks for a bid for U.K.-based retailer Tesco's supermarket businesses in Asia, people familiar with the matter said.

Nokia CEO to Step Down

Nokia said its President and Chief Executive Rajeev Suri is stepping down after more than a decade at the company and that Pekka Lundmark will replace him.

Rheinmetall Growth Continues

Rheinmetall said its provisional 2019 operating profit rose 3% to EUR505 million, with sales also advancing, as growth in its military business offset a decline at its automotive unit.

AT&T Adds Another TV Option to Lure Cord-Cutters

The telecom and media giant on Monday released its internet-based AT&T TV service, which resembles DirecTV but sidesteps the satellite dish.

AmEx Staff Misled Small-Business Owners to Boost Card Sign-Ups

Questionable sales tactics cropped up at AmEx offices in a push to retain cardholders after Costco ended a long-running partnership. Salespeople misrepresented rewards and fees, checked credit reports without consent and, in some cases, issued cards that weren't sought, current and former employees said.

Walmart, Verizon in Talks to Test 5G Services in Some Stores

The plan would initially bring 5G service to a pair of locations to power new Walmart digital health services the retailer aims to start offering to shoppers and employees.

Big Drugmakers Warn About Coronavirus Impact on Business

Major makers of brand-name drugs say sales and supplies haven't been affected by the novel coronavirus epidemic so far, though some companies have started issuing warnings.

Grocers, Retailers Prepare for Surge in Demand as Coronavirus Spreads

Supermarkets and other retailers are preparing for a surge in demand and shoppers are stocking up on staple foods and cleaning supplies as more cases of the new coronavirus appear in the U.S.

Elliott Management Nominates Four Directors to Twitter's Board

Elliott Management has nominated four directors to the board at Twitter, setting the stage for a potential showdown between the most activist hedge fund and the influential social-media company.

HNA, Hit by the Coronavirus, Is Effectively Taken Over by the Government

HNA, which was one of China's most aggressively acquisitive companies until mounting debts forced it to abandon its global ambitions, was effectively taken over by the Hainan provincial government.