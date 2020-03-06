Log in
03/06/2020 | 07:16pm EST
Albertsons Files to Launch an IPO

Albertsons, the nation's second-largest supermarket operator, filed to return to public markets after more than a decade under management by Cerberus. 

 
Hachette Cancels Woody Allen Memoir Following Staff Protests

Protesters were expressing support for Woody Allen's son, Ronan Farrow, who had criticized Hachette for its decision to publish the book next month. 

 
Apollo Makes Another Approach to Tegna, Rivaling Gray Bid

Apollo Global Management made an all-cash offer for Tegna that would value the TV-station owner at around $4.4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Congressional Report Faults Boeing on MAX Design, FAA on Oversight

Preliminary findings describe in stark terms how engineering mistakes and a "culture of concealment" at Boeing, coupled with insufficient federal safety oversight, led to two fatal crashes of 737 MAX aircraft. 

 
Cruise Line Stocks Suffer Deep Slump

Cruise operator stocks have suffered a brutal start to the year, as travelers postpone voyages over fears of the coronavirus. 

 
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Backs Away From Canadian Gas Project

Berkshire Hathaway has backed out of financing a major gas project in Quebec, prompting worries that international investors are increasingly shunning Canada after protests over another energy project. 

 
Chipotle Founder Steps Down as Chairman

Steve Ells, the founder of Chipotle Mexican Grill, is leaving the company after 27 years as part of its leadership. 

 
US Foods Buying Smart Foodservice From Apollo Funds for $970M

US Foods said it is buying Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $970 million in cash. 

 
Activist Investors Macellum, Ancora Take More-Than 10% Stake in Big Lots

A pair of activist investors have taken a stake of more than 10% in Big Lots and are seeking to shake up the board of the discount retailer. 

 
U.S. Businesses Gear Up for Legal Disputes With Insurers Over Coronavirus Claims

Many U.S. companies think their insurance policies cover lost revenue from the coronavirus outbreak. But that may be up to the courts to decide.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.30% 310894 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.73% 262.27 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. -0.61% 723.08 Delayed Quote.-13.09%
TEGNA INC. 26.49% 17 Delayed Quote.-13.72%
US FOODS HOLDING CORP. -3.93% 31.3 Delayed Quote.-22.22%
