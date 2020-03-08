Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

03/08/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
FAA Poised to Require Electrical Wiring Fixes Before Boeing 737 MAX Jets Can Fly Again

U.S. air-safety regulators are poised to order electrical wires relocated inside Boeing 737 MAX jets in the latest potential delay for their return to commercial service, according to people briefed on the deliberations. 

 
Saudis Instigate Oil-Price Clash With Russia

Oil prices crashed to their lowest levels since 2016 after Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco said it plans to cut prices, a move that escalates the kingdom's clash with Russia and threatens to unleash a torrent of crude into well-supplied energy markets. 

 
Disney's 'Onward' Falls Short of Pixar Peers

The animated movie took the No. 1 spot at the box office over the weekend as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in both the U.S. and abroad. 

 
How Tupperware Lost Its Grip on America's Kitchens

Tupperware Brands struggles to keep the party going, as a delayed annual report and an accounting probe, on top of years of sagging revenue and profits, send investors home. 

 
Boeing CEO Expresses Regret Over Criticisms of Leadership and Predecessor

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told executives that he regretted voicing criticisms of the company's leadership and former CEO in an interview with the New York Times this week. 

 
Albertsons Files to Launch an IPO

Albertsons, the nation's second-largest supermarket operator, unveiled its paperwork to go public after more than a decade under management by Cerberus. 

 
Hachette Cancels Woody Allen Memoir Following Staff Protests

Protesters were expressing support for Woody Allen's son, Ronan Farrow, who had criticized Hachette for its decision to publish the book next month. 

 
Apollo Makes Another Approach to Tegna, Rivaling Gray Bid

Apollo Global Management made an all-cash offer for Tegna that would value the TV-station owner at around $4.4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Congressional Report Faults Boeing on MAX Design, FAA on Oversight

Preliminary findings describe in stark terms how engineering mistakes and a "culture of concealment" at Boeing, coupled with insufficient federal safety oversight, led to two fatal crashes of 737 MAX aircraft. 

 
Cruise Line Stocks Suffer Deep Slump

Cruise operator stocks have suffered a brutal start to the year, as travelers postpone voyages over fears of the coronavirus.

