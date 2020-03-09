Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 01:16am EDT
FAA Poised to Require Electrical Wiring Fixes Before Boeing 737 MAX Jets Can Fly Again

U.S. air-safety regulators are poised to order electrical wires relocated inside Boeing 737 MAX jets in the latest potential delay for their return to commercial service, according to people briefed on the deliberations. 

 
Saudis Instigate Oil-Price Clash With Russia

Oil prices crashed to their lowest levels since 2016 after Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco said it plans to cut prices, a move that escalates the kingdom's clash with Russia and threatens to unleash a torrent of crude into well-supplied energy markets. 

 
Disney's 'Onward' Falls Short of Pixar Peers

The animated movie took the No. 1 spot at the box office over the weekend as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in both the U.S. and abroad. 

 
How Tupperware Lost Its Grip on America's Kitchens

Tupperware Brands struggles to keep the party going, as a delayed annual report and an accounting probe, on top of years of sagging revenue and profits, send investors home. 

 
Boeing CEO Expresses Regret Over Criticisms of Leadership and Predecessor

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told executives that he regretted voicing criticisms of the company's leadership and former CEO in an interview with the New York Times this week. 

 
Princess Cruises Executives Defend Handling of Virus-Stricken Voyage

Executives from the Princess Cruises line said they were still awaiting instructions from government officials on where they will berth the coronavirus-stricken ship floating off the coast of California. 

 
Entertainment Companies Will Test Delayed Gratification

As conferences, concerts and movie releases get delayed, questions remain about whether demand will bounce back. 

 
Tech Firms Seek to Head Off Bans on Facial Recognition

Technology companies are pushing for laws that would restrict use of facial-recognition systems-and head off the outright bans some cities and states are moving toward. 

 
Why More Car Makers Are Following Tesla Into the Battery Business

Investing in cell production is the only way that GM and its peers see to make electric vehicles affordable. 

 
Lufthansa CEO Says Airline Has Raised Liquidity

Germany's flag carrier is discussing industry concessions with the German government and the EU as the epidemic discourages travel. "The impact on our booking situation is immense," Carsten Spohr told Lufthansa staff.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.73% 262.27 Delayed Quote.-19.47%
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC -3.37% 9.46 Delayed Quote.-31.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL -28.15% 32.83 Delayed Quote.-24.02%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -0.22% 11.475 Delayed Quote.-30.07%
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -0.15% 33 End-of-day quote.-0.15%
TESLA, INC. -2.91% 703.48 Delayed Quote.68.16%
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY 0.29% 37.48 Delayed Quote.16.51%
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION -0.76% 2.6 Delayed Quote.-69.70%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.05% 72.7023 Delayed Quote.10.67%
WTI -30.76% 28.815 Delayed Quote.-24.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aMarkets in chaos as oil prices plunge, coronavirus spreads
RE
01:48aDollar and commodity currencies trampled by oil, virus double shock
RE
01:48aAustralia sues Facebook, alleges breach of user data
RE
01:45aDollar and commodity currencies trampled by oil, virus double shock
RE
01:22aIndonesia finance minister assessing impact of oil price plunge on state budget
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:06aEXCLUSIVE : U.S., Canada, European nations meet to discuss concern over Mexico energy policy
RE
01:06aJapan warns against yen spike as investors seek safety on virus spread
RE
12:57aOil crashes after Saudi Arabia declares price war amid coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares trampled in coronavirus panic, oil prices plunge
2DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout
3World shares trampled in coronavirus panic, oil prices plunge
4Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, says will open taps
5Oil plunges 25% after Saudi Arabia slashes prices, says will open taps
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group