FAA Poised to Require Electrical Wiring Fixes Before Boeing 737 MAX Jets Can Fly Again

U.S. air-safety regulators are poised to order electrical wires relocated inside Boeing 737 MAX jets in the latest potential delay for their return to commercial service, according to people briefed on the deliberations.

Saudis Instigate Oil-Price Clash With Russia

Oil prices crashed to their lowest levels since 2016 after Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco said it plans to cut prices, a move that escalates the kingdom's clash with Russia and threatens to unleash a torrent of crude into well-supplied energy markets.

Disney's 'Onward' Falls Short of Pixar Peers

The animated movie took the No. 1 spot at the box office over the weekend as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in both the U.S. and abroad.

How Tupperware Lost Its Grip on America's Kitchens

Tupperware Brands struggles to keep the party going, as a delayed annual report and an accounting probe, on top of years of sagging revenue and profits, send investors home.

Boeing CEO Expresses Regret Over Criticisms of Leadership and Predecessor

Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told executives that he regretted voicing criticisms of the company's leadership and former CEO in an interview with the New York Times this week.

Princess Cruises Executives Defend Handling of Virus-Stricken Voyage

Executives from the Princess Cruises line said they were still awaiting instructions from government officials on where they will berth the coronavirus-stricken ship floating off the coast of California.

Entertainment Companies Will Test Delayed Gratification

As conferences, concerts and movie releases get delayed, questions remain about whether demand will bounce back.

Tech Firms Seek to Head Off Bans on Facial Recognition

Technology companies are pushing for laws that would restrict use of facial-recognition systems-and head off the outright bans some cities and states are moving toward.

Why More Car Makers Are Following Tesla Into the Battery Business

Investing in cell production is the only way that GM and its peers see to make electric vehicles affordable.

Lufthansa CEO Says Airline Has Raised Liquidity

Germany's flag carrier is discussing industry concessions with the German government and the EU as the epidemic discourages travel. "The impact on our booking situation is immense," Carsten Spohr told Lufthansa staff.