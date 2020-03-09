Streamer Quibi Faces Patent Infringement Claim Over Video Feature

Short-form streaming-video service Quibi, which is preparing to launch next month, faces claims that one of its core tech features infringes on another company's intellectual property, according to documents describing the dispute.

U.S. Shale Drillers Could Be Casualties of Oil Price War

U.S. shale drillers are poised to be among the biggest losers in the oil-price war stoked by Russia and Saudi Arabia that has sent global prices crashing.

Twitter, Elliott Strike Truce That Leaves CEO Dorsey in Place

Twitter and activist hedge fund Elliott Management agreed to shake up the social-media company's board but leave CEO Jack Dorsey in place.

Blackstone to Buy Majority Stake in Software Company HealthEdge

The private-equity giant is buying a stake in HealthEdge, which makes administrative software for health insurers. A person familiar with the matter said the deal values HealthEdge at around $700 million, including debt.

Wells Fargo Chairman Resigns

Wells Fargo Chairman Elizabeth Duke and board member James Quigley have resigned from the board. They were among the executives scheduled to appear before the House Financial Services Committee this week.

Aon to Acquire Willis Towers Watson in Deal Valued at $30 Billion

Aon agreed Monday to acquire rival Willis Towers Watson for almost $30 billion in stock, the biggest global M&A deal of the year announced on one of the wildest days for markets in recent memory.

XPO to Acquire U.K. Logistics Business

XPO Logistics Inc. is buying the bulk of Kuehne + Nagel International AG's contract logistics business in the U.K. for an undisclosed price, the companies said Monday.

Starbucks Tests a Greener Cup

The coffee giant on Monday started using a prototype of a more sustainable paper cup in some of its cafes in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and London.

Golf's PGA Tour Gets Big Boost in TV, Streaming Rights

The PGA Tour is getting a 75% pay bump for the rights to air its golf tournaments on television and streaming services, a sizable increase that shows the growing value of live sports.

FAA Poised to Require Electrical Wiring Fixes Before Boeing 737 MAX Jets Can Fly Again

U.S. air-safety regulators are poised to order electrical wires relocated inside Boeing 737 MAX jets in the latest potential delay for their return to commercial service, according to people briefed on the deliberations.