Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Streamer Quibi Faces Patent Infringement Claim Over Video Feature

Short-form streaming-video service Quibi, which is preparing to launch next month, faces claims that one of its core tech features infringes on another company's intellectual property, according to documents describing the dispute. 

 
U.S. Shale Drillers Could Be Casualties of Oil Price War

U.S. shale drillers are poised to be among the biggest losers in the oil-price war stoked by Russia and Saudi Arabia that has sent global prices crashing. 

 
Twitter, Elliott Strike Truce That Leaves CEO Dorsey in Place

Twitter and activist hedge fund Elliott Management agreed to shake up the social-media company's board but leave CEO Jack Dorsey in place. 

 
Blackstone to Buy Majority Stake in Software Company HealthEdge

The private-equity giant is buying a stake in HealthEdge, which makes administrative software for health insurers. A person familiar with the matter said the deal values HealthEdge at around $700 million, including debt. 

 
Wells Fargo Chairman Resigns

Wells Fargo Chairman Elizabeth Duke and board member James Quigley have resigned from the board. They were among the executives scheduled to appear before the House Financial Services Committee this week. 

 
Aon to Acquire Willis Towers Watson in Deal Valued at $30 Billion

Aon agreed Monday to acquire rival Willis Towers Watson for almost $30 billion in stock, the biggest global M&A deal of the year announced on one of the wildest days for markets in recent memory. 

 
XPO to Acquire U.K. Logistics Business

XPO Logistics Inc. is buying the bulk of Kuehne + Nagel International AG's contract logistics business in the U.K. for an undisclosed price, the companies said Monday. 

 
Starbucks Tests a Greener Cup

The coffee giant on Monday started using a prototype of a more sustainable paper cup in some of its cafes in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver and London. 

 
Golf's PGA Tour Gets Big Boost in TV, Streaming Rights

The PGA Tour is getting a 75% pay bump for the rights to air its golf tournaments on television and streaming services, a sizable increase that shows the growing value of live sports. 

 
FAA Poised to Require Electrical Wiring Fixes Before Boeing 737 MAX Jets Can Fly Again

U.S. air-safety regulators are poised to order electrical wires relocated inside Boeing 737 MAX jets in the latest potential delay for their return to commercial service, according to people briefed on the deliberations.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30pMoney markets wary, not yet flashing red as Fed offers tonic
RE
03:24pEyeing rebound, Canadian province Alberta instead hit by oil price crash
RE
03:24pTrump to meet with economic advisers as coronavirus pummels markets
RE
03:24pWhite House under pressure to boost coronavirus fight as stocks plunge
RE
03:24pNew York state coronavirus cases hits 142, governor says
RE
03:22pU.S. UNIVERSITIES SHOULD CURTAIL STUDY ABROAD DURING CORONAVIRUS : Cdc
RE
03:17pCoronavirus fears, oil price plunge pummel world stocks
RE
03:16pCoronavirus fears, oil price plunge pummel world stocks
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco shares dive, Gulf debt markets hit as oil drops
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell plc Royal Dutch Shell Plc Fourth Quarter 2019 Euro And Gbp Equivalent Di..
3S&P 500 : A 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers work
4ALLIANZ SE : Robots step in as cheap labor dries up in Eastern Europe
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group