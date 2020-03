CFPB Says Fifth Third Employees Opened Accounts Without Customer Consent

A lawsuit alleges the bank knew for years that employees were opening unauthorized accounts but didn't do enough to monitor or adjust sales goals and incentive-based compensation programs to discourage the behavior.

Robinhood Draws User Ire for Repeated Outages in Volatile Market

Robinhood Financial LLC suffered its third outage in eight days, angering investors who couldn't trade during a wild day in markets.

FedEx CFO Alan Graf to Retire; Treasurer Mike Lenz Named Successor

FedEx said finance chief Alan Graf is retiring Dec. 31, and Mike Lenz, the delivery giant's corporate vice president and treasurer, will take over the role.

Ethiopia Blames Design, Training Problems in Boeing 737 MAX Crash

Faulty aircraft design and inadequate pilot-training recommendations from the manufacturer led to the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX jet after takeoff from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia a year ago, according to Ethiopian investigators.

Streamer Quibi Faces Patent Infringement Claim Over Video Feature

Short-form streaming-video service Quibi, which is preparing to launch next month, faces claims that one of its core tech features infringes on another company's intellectual property, according to documents describing the dispute.

U.S. Shale Drillers Could Be Casualties of Oil-Price War

U.S. shale drillers are poised to be among the biggest losers in the oil-price war stoked by Russia and Saudi Arabia that has sent global prices crashing.

Twitter, Elliott Strike Truce Leaving CEO Dorsey in Place

Twitter and activist hedge fund Elliott Management agreed to shake up the social-media company's board but leave CEO Jack Dorsey in place.

Blackstone to Buy Majority Stake in Software Company HealthEdge

The private-equity giant is buying a stake in HealthEdge, which makes administrative software for health insurers. A person familiar with the matter said the deal values HealthEdge at around $700 million, including debt.

Wells Fargo Chairman Resigns

Wells Fargo Chairman Elizabeth Duke and board member James Quigley have resigned from the board. They were among the executives scheduled to appear before the House Financial Services Committee this week.

Aon to Acquire Willis Towers Watson in Deal Valued at $30 Billion

Aon agreed Monday to acquire rival Willis Towers Watson for almost $30 billion in stock, the biggest global M&A deal of the year announced on one of the wildest days for markets in recent memory.