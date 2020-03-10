UAW Investigates Allegations of Sex Harassment Against Board Member

The United Auto Workers has hired an outside lawyer to investigate allegations that a member of the union's executive board sexually harassed female staffers under his supervision, according to people familiar with the inquiry.

CFPB Says Fifth Third Employees Opened Accounts Without Consent

A lawsuit alleges the bank knew for years that employees were opening unauthorized customer accounts but didn't do enough to monitor or adjust sales goals and incentive-based compensation programs to discourage the behavior.

Robinhood Draws User Ire for Repeated Outages in Volatile Market

Robinhood Financial suffered its third outage in eight days, angering investors who couldn't trade during a wild day in markets.

SBI Cards and Payment Plans $1.44 Bln India IPO

SBI Cards and Payment Services is looking to raise $1.44 billion via an initial public offering in India in what would be a bold move in a period of strong market volatility.

FedEx CFO Alan Graf to Retire; Treasurer Mike Lenz Named Successor

FedEx said finance chief Alan Graf is retiring Dec. 31, and Mike Lenz, the delivery giant's corporate vice president and treasurer, will take over the role.

Ethiopia Blames Design, Training Problems in Boeing 737 MAX Crash

Faulty aircraft design and inadequate pilot-training recommendations from the manufacturer led to the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX jet after takeoff from Addis Ababa in Ethiopia a year ago, according to Ethiopian investigators.

Blackstone to Buy Majority Stake in Software Company HealthEdge

The private-equity giant is buying a stake in HealthEdge, which makes administrative software for health insurers. A person familiar with the matter said the deal values HealthEdge at around $700 million, including debt.

Sheridan Capital Passes $200 Million Mark for Second Fund

Health-care investor Sheridan Capital Partners is closing in on the fundraising target for its latest vehicle, a Securities and Exchange Commission filing shows.

Streamer Quibi Faces Patent Infringement Claim Over Video Feature

Short-form streaming-video service Quibi, which is preparing to launch next month, faces claims that one of its core tech features infringes on another company's intellectual property, according to documents describing the dispute.

U.S. Shale Drillers Could Be Casualties of Oil-Price War

U.S. shale drillers are poised to be among the biggest losers in the oil-price war stoked by Russia and Saudi Arabia that has sent global prices crashing.