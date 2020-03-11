Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/11/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Coronavirus Hits Fiat Chrysler, Pirelli Plants in Italy

Italy's coronavirus outbreak, the world's worst outside China, has started to hit the country's big manufacturers, with Fiat Chrysler and Pirelli saying they will lower production as the epidemic advances. 

 
PepsiCo Agrees to Buy Energy-Drink Maker

The beverage giant agreed to buy Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion, in a move to expand its presence in the fast-growing energy-drink category. 

 
Amazon Battles Counterfeit Masks, $400 Hand Sanitizer

As the coronavirus spread across the globe, many consumers turned to the retail giant for face masks, hand sanitizer and other virus-killing products-dozens of which were deceptively labeled or selling at unusually high prices. 

 
AT&T's Xandr Ad Unit Cuts Deals With Disney and AMC

AT&T's efforts to build a TV advertising business fueled by its trove of consumer data got a boost with new deals that enlist national commercial time on TV networks it doesn't own. 

 
Adidas Warns of Significant Coronavirus Hit

Adidas traded sharply lower after the company warned its sales in Greater China could fall by more than $1 billion during the first quarter of the year due to the coronavirus. 

 
Chinese-Owned TikTok Launches U.S. 'Transparency Center' to Counter Criticism

The video-sharing app's Los Angeles facility will allow outside experts to view how teams at the company moderate content, and eventually provide information on source code and data-privacy and security efforts. 

 
Ailing Chinese Bank Secures $1.7 Billion of New Capital

Bank of Jinzhou, one of a handful of Chinese regional lenders that have run into trouble as the economy cools and Beijing tries to crack down on financial risk-taking, will sell $1.7 billion in new shares to two state-backed buyers. 

 
Payments Startup SpotOn Raises $50 Million

SpotOn Transact, a startup that offers payments and other enterprise software, raised $50 million in funding as the company aims to build off its growth over the past year in the food and beverage industry, SpotOn co-Chief Executive and co-founder Zach Hyman said. 

 
IBM Improves the Way Watson Products Analyze Language

The company is enhancing several of its Watson artificial-intelligence products with technology designed to help businesses better process and analyze human language, whether it comes from text or voice. 

 
'Rent-a-Banks' Defy Efforts to Curb High-Cost Lending

High-cost lenders are forming partnerships with banks to skirt interest-rate caps in dozens of states, in a controversial type of arrangement that is pitting state regulators and consumer advocates against the credit industry.

