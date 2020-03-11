Log in
03/11/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Amazon Expands Coronavirus Sick-Leave Policy

Amazon.com will provide paid sick leave for its warehouse workers and other hourly employees affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

 
Boeing Acts to Preserve Cash

The plane maker plans to freeze hiring and draw down a bank loan, as it deals with pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and delays in the recertification of its 737 MAX aircraft. 

 
Airlines Urge Travelers to Give Flying a Chance

As consumers scrap or postpone travel, airlines are making hygiene part of their pitch, touting stepped-up cleaning procedures and slashing fares even as health authorities designated the global coronavirus spread a pandemic. 

 
Disney Shareholders Approve Executive Compensation

A $47.5 million pay package for Robert Iger, now Disney's executive chairman, was affirmed by about 53% of shareholder votes. 

 
Starboard Nominated Minority Slate of Directors to eBay Board

EBay is facing a renewed challenge from the activist investor, which has nominated a board slate. 

 
Neiman Marcus Backs Away From Discount Business

The retailer said it intends to close more than half of its Last Call discount locations to focus on its luxury department stores. 

 
South Korean Tanker Owner Heung-A Shipping Seeks Debt Restructuring

People with knowledge of the matter said Heung-A is looking to restructure its debt as the coronavirus epidemic and slowing global trade take their toll on the shipping industry. 

 
PepsiCo Agrees to Buy Energy-Drink Maker

The beverage giant agreed to buy Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion, in a move to expand its presence in the fast-growing energy-drink category. 

 
Coronavirus Hits Fiat Chrysler, Pirelli Plants in Italy

Italy's coronavirus outbreak, the world's worst outside China, has started to hit the country's big manufacturers, with Fiat Chrysler and Pirelli saying they will lower production as the epidemic advances. 

 
EU, Tech Firms Move to Fight Coronavirus Disinformation

The European Union is reviving an alliance formed last year with U.S. tech companies to combat online political disinformation, now focused on false information about the coronavirus.

