Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10%

The billionaire activist has doubled down on a fight to take control of the embattled oil-and-gas producer in recent days as its stock plummets.

U.S. Banks Can Weather Market Turmoil, CEOs Tell Trump

The chief executives of the biggest U.S. banks struck a calming tone in a White House meeting with President Trump that was light on policy talk and largely meant to reassure markets.

PG&E to Get Court Approval to Start Polling Creditors on Plan to Cover Wildfire Damages

PG&E won preliminary approval from a bankruptcy judge to start sending out voting materials to those entitled to cast ballots on its $59 billion chapter 11 exit plan.

Xandr Chief Executive Brian Lesser Resigns

Brian Lesser, the chief executive of AT&T's advertising technology unit Xandr, is leaving in a move that caught some within the company off-guard.

Best Buy's Executive Chairman Won't Stand for Re-Election

Best Buy Executive Chairman Hubert Joly won't stand for re-election in June, a year after relinquishing the chief executive role.

New Enterprise Associates Amasses $3.6 Billion for 17th Fund

The firm set out in the second quarter of 2019 to raise New Enterprise Associates 17 LP and held a final closing in February at its target, said General Partner Mohamad Makhzoumi.

Modell's Files for Bankruptcy, Plans to Close Down All Stores

A fixture in New York and its surrounding suburbs, Modell's became the latest homegrown retail chain in the region to file for bankruptcy in recent months after luxury retailer Barneys New York Inc. and gourmet grocer Fairway Market.

AT&T Chief's Pay Jumped to $32 Million After Hedge Fund Battle

Randall Stephenson's compensation rose last year after a headline-grabbing hedge fund battle ended up boosting the telecom and media giant's share price.

Airlines Urge Travelers to Give Flying a Chance

As consumers scrap or postpone travel, airlines are making hygiene part of their pitch, touting stepped-up cleaning procedures and slashing fares even as health authorities designated the global coronavirus spread a pandemic.

Amazon Expands Coronavirus Sick-Leave Policy

Amazon.com will provide paid sick leave for its warehouse workers and other hourly employees affected by the spread of the novel coronavirus.