Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10%

The billionaire activist has doubled down on a fight to take control of the embattled oil-and-gas producer in recent days as its stock plummets. 

 
Bombardier Removes CEO Alain Bellemare

Bombardier has ousted CEO Alain Bellemare in a surprise shake-up one month after the company announced the sale of its train division to France's Alstom. 

 
Media Mogul Byron Allen Makes Bid for Tegna, Source Says

Budding media mogul Byron Allen has made a bid for broadcaster Tegna that values the owner of 62 local television stations at $4.4 billion, a person familiar with matter said. 

 
RWE Forecasts Lower Net Income

RWE reported a rise in adjusted net income to EUR1.2 billion in 2019 but said the figure would fall to EUR850 million-EUR1.15 billion this year. 

 
U.S. Banks Can Weather Market Turmoil, CEOs Tell Trump

The chief executives of the biggest U.S. banks struck a calming tone in a White House meeting with President Trump that was light on policy talk and largely meant to reassure markets. 

 
PG&E to Get Court Approval to Start Polling Creditors on Plan to Cover Wildfire Damages

PG&E won preliminary approval from a bankruptcy judge to start sending out voting materials to those entitled to cast ballots on its $59 billion chapter 11 exit plan. 

 
Rio Tinto Told to Pay Withheld Incentives to Former CEO

Rio Tinto will pay former Chief Executive Sam Walsh millions of dollars in bonuses that the mining giant had withheld pending a regulatory investigation into payments related to the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea. 

 
Xandr Chief Executive Brian Lesser Resigns

Brian Lesser, the chief executive of AT&T's advertising technology unit Xandr, is leaving in a move that caught some within the company off-guard. 

 
Best Buy's Executive Chairman Won't Stand for Re-Election

Best Buy Executive Chairman Hubert Joly won't stand for re-election in June, a year after relinquishing the chief executive role. 

 
New Enterprise Associates Amasses $3.6 Billion for 17th Fund

The firm set out in the second quarter of 2019 to raise New Enterprise Associates 17 LP and held a final closing in February at its target, said General Partner Mohamad Makhzoumi.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aShell CEO's 2019 pay halves after fatalities, revenue fall
RE
05:51aChina automakers seek government relief after February sales dive 79% on coronavirus
RE
05:45aECB Monetary Stimulus Effort Expected as Coronavirus Spreads
DJ
05:36aAirline stocks plunge as U.S. puts Europe in coronavirus quarantine
RE
05:34aBOJ's Kuroda meets with PM Abe and vows response to coronavirus
RE
05:28aGlobal stocks plunge into bear market as Trump stuns with Europe travel ban
RE
05:26aStock exchanges in Asia revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges
RE
05:24aGlobal stocks plunge into bear market as Trump stuns with Europe travel ban
RE
05:20aCoronavirus forces Italy to tighten lockdown, Trump to address U.S. crisis
RE
05:19aJP Morgan abandons Boeing buy call after three years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations, Acts to Preserve Cash--2nd Update
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4FINABLR PLC : FINABLR : Payments group Finablr to probe its financial arrangements
5RWE AG : RWE : achieves outstanding result in 2019 and remains on track for growth in renewable energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group