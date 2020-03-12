Carl Icahn Boosts Occidental Stake to Almost 10%

The billionaire activist has doubled down on a fight to take control of the embattled oil-and-gas producer in recent days as its stock plummets.

Bombardier Removes CEO Alain Bellemare

Bombardier has ousted CEO Alain Bellemare in a surprise shake-up one month after the company announced the sale of its train division to France's Alstom.

Media Mogul Byron Allen Makes Bid for Tegna, Source Says

Budding media mogul Byron Allen has made a bid for broadcaster Tegna that values the owner of 62 local television stations at $4.4 billion, a person familiar with matter said.

RWE Forecasts Lower Net Income

RWE reported a rise in adjusted net income to EUR1.2 billion in 2019 but said the figure would fall to EUR850 million-EUR1.15 billion this year.

U.S. Banks Can Weather Market Turmoil, CEOs Tell Trump

The chief executives of the biggest U.S. banks struck a calming tone in a White House meeting with President Trump that was light on policy talk and largely meant to reassure markets.

PG&E to Get Court Approval to Start Polling Creditors on Plan to Cover Wildfire Damages

PG&E won preliminary approval from a bankruptcy judge to start sending out voting materials to those entitled to cast ballots on its $59 billion chapter 11 exit plan.

Rio Tinto Told to Pay Withheld Incentives to Former CEO

Rio Tinto will pay former Chief Executive Sam Walsh millions of dollars in bonuses that the mining giant had withheld pending a regulatory investigation into payments related to the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea.

Xandr Chief Executive Brian Lesser Resigns

Brian Lesser, the chief executive of AT&T's advertising technology unit Xandr, is leaving in a move that caught some within the company off-guard.

Best Buy's Executive Chairman Won't Stand for Re-Election

Best Buy Executive Chairman Hubert Joly won't stand for re-election in June, a year after relinquishing the chief executive role.

New Enterprise Associates Amasses $3.6 Billion for 17th Fund

The firm set out in the second quarter of 2019 to raise New Enterprise Associates 17 LP and held a final closing in February at its target, said General Partner Mohamad Makhzoumi.