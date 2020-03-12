Log in
03/12/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
A Potential Nightmare for the Magic Kingdom

Disney shares have fared better than many travel-sensitive stocks, which leaves open the possibility for further declines if more drastic actions are taken, like closure of its U.S. parks, to contain the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Starbucks Baristas Confront Coronavirus Pandemic

The 200,000 workers at the coffee giant's U.S. cafes are on the rapidly shifting front lines of the service industry's confrontation with the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
UPS Replaces CEO David Abney With Board Member

The package-delivery giant said Chief Executive David Abney is stepping down from the role and will be succeeded by board member Carol Tomé, the first outsider to run the century-old company. 

 
Princess Cruises Cancels All Voyages for Two Months

Princess Cruises canceled all its voyages for the next two months and will cut short some current trips, after two of its ships suffered coronavirus outbreaks. 

 
Tupperware Brands Names New CEO as Business Looks for Traction

The board appointed Miguel Fernandez, who previously served in executive positions at Avon and Herbalife Nutrition. 

 
Bow Street Seeks to Oust Mack-Cali CEO

The investment firm is reigniting a fight it began at the company more than a year ago, nominating four more directors-a move that would give it a majority of the board. 

 
Buffett and Occidental: We've Seen This Movie Before

Occidental boss Vicki Hollub's hubris delivered a rich payday to Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway in an echo of its deal with Dow Chemical in the financial crisis. 

 
These Band-Aids Can Help Bear Market Wounds

Johnson & Johnson's business held up admirably during the last recession. Investors should be ready for a repeat performance. 

 
GameStop Under Renewed Pressure from Unhappy Investor Group

A group of shareholders, upset with GameStop's performance, sent a letter to the videogame retailer's board, urging it to appoint a stockholder representative as a director. 

 
Europe Criticizes U.S. Travel Ban;  Airlines Rush to Respond

Governments and carriers scrambled to react to the announcement of a near-blanket travel ban to the U.S. for most Europeans, while global stock markets fell sharply again.

