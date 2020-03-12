Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/12/2020 | 11:16pm GMT
Tech Companies See Mixed Impact From Coronavirus

The spreading coronavirus is shaping up to deliver mixed fortunes for tech companies. 

 
Concert Promoters Suspend Shows Around the World

The concert industry is suspending all major shows globally through the end of the month as it contends with the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

 
Oracle Tees Up Another $15 Billion In Buybacks

Oracle Corp. said it would beef up its stock buyback program, a move that comes as the business software company's shares are battered by the coronavirus and broader economic uncertainty. 

 
Broadcom Withdraws Annual Financial Guidance Over Coronavirus Uncertainty

Chip maker Broadcom Inc. pulled its financial projections for the year, citing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Disneyland to Close Temporarily

Walt Disney announced it is shutting the Anaheim, Calif., resort as the coronavirus pandemic caused widespread cancellations. 

 
GE Proposes Keeping KPMG as External Auditor

General Electric will keep KPMG as its auditor for another year, extending a relationship that dates back more than a century and has been tested recently by accounting problems. 

 
Juul Co-Founder to Step Down From Board

The co-founder of e-cigarette maker Juul, James Monsees, is stepping down from the board, the company said. 

 
Airbnb Bookings Plunge Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bookings are tanking in major cities world-wide as the health crisis spreads, new data show, compounding the pain for the home-sharing giant as it mulls listing in a turbulent market. 

 
Sports TV Networks Take a Hit as Major Leagues Suspend Operations Over Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association's suspended season because of coronavirus measures will have major fallout for its TV partners, hitting their ad revenue and potentially leaving them on the hook for big rights-fees payments. 

 
James Dimon Released From Hospital Following Heart Surgery

JPMorgan's chief executive is recovering at home a week after emergency surgery and is "looking forward to reengaging with our team soon," the bank said.

