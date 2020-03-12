Log in
03/12/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Tech Companies See Mixed Impact From Coronavirus

The spreading coronavirus is shaping up to deliver mixed fortunes for tech companies. 

 
Concert Promoters Suspend Shows Around the World

The concert industry is suspending all major shows globally through the end of the month as it contends with the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

 
Toys 'R' Us Creditor Trust Sues Former Owners Over Losses

A bankruptcy trust for creditors who lost money in the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy sued former CEO David Brandon and several directors tied to owners Bain Capital, KKR and Vornado Realty Trust, alleging they siphoned money out of the company before it went under. 

 
Oracle Tees Up Another $15 Billion in Buybacks

Oracle said it would beef up its stock buyback program, a move that comes as the business software company's shares are battered by the coronavirus and broader economic uncertainty. 

 
Broadcom Withdraws Annual Financial Guidance Over Coronavirus Uncertainty

Chip maker Broadcom Inc. pulled its financial projections for the year, citing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Disneyland to Close Temporarily

Walt Disney announced it is shutting the Anaheim, Calif., resort as the coronavirus pandemic caused widespread cancellations. 

 
GE Proposes Keeping KPMG as External Auditor

General Electric will keep KPMG as its auditor for another year, extending a relationship that dates back more than a century and has been tested recently by accounting problems. 

 
NBC and CBS Cancel Their In-Person Upfront Pitches to Advertisers

ViacomCBS's CBS network and Comcast's NBCUniversal called off their in-person upfront presentations to advertisers, which had been scheduled for May, citing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Another Rosneft Trading Subsidiary

The Trump administration added another subsidiary of Russian state oil giant Rosneft to its financial blacklist for allegedly helping Venezuela sell its oil in . 

 
Judge Approves McDermott Debt Restructuring Plan

McDermott International has received court approval to restructure $4.6 billion of debt in a deal that would hand control of the engineering firm to its lenders.

