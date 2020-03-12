Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/12/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Tech Companies See Mixed Impact From Coronavirus

The spreading coronavirus is shaping up to deliver mixed fortunes for tech companies. 

 
Concert Promoters Suspend Shows Around the World

The concert industry is suspending all major shows globally through the end of the month as it contends with the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

 
Toys 'R' Us Creditor Trust Sues Former Owners Over Losses

A bankruptcy trust for creditors who lost money in the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy sued former CEO David Brandon and several directors tied to owners Bain Capital, KKR and Vornado Realty Trust, alleging they siphoned money out of the company before it went under. 

 
Slack Isn't Zooming Yet

The collaboration-software upstart has benefited from work-from-home interest, but its latest outlook came up short 

 
Oracle Tees Up Another $15 Billion in Buybacks

Oracle said it would beef up its stock buyback program, a move that comes as the business software company's shares are battered by the coronavirus and broader economic uncertainty. 

 
Broadcom Withdraws Annual Financial Guidance Over Coronavirus Uncertainty

Chip maker Broadcom Inc. pulled its financial projections for the year, citing uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Disney to Close U.S. and Paris Resorts Temporarily

The company said there have been no reported cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus at the Disneyland Resort. 

 
GE Proposes Keeping KPMG as External Auditor

General Electric will keep KPMG as its auditor for another year, extending a relationship that dates back more than a century and has been tested recently by accounting problems. 

 
NBC and CBS Cancel Their In-Person Upfront Pitches to Advertisers

ViacomCBS's CBS network and Comcast's NBCUniversal called off their in-person upfront presentations to advertisers, which had been scheduled for May, citing concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. 

 
U.S. Sanctions Another Rosneft Trading Subsidiary

The Trump administration added another subsidiary of Russian state oil giant Rosneft to its financial blacklist for allegedly helping Venezuela sell its oil in .

