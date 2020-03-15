Biggest U.S. Banks Halt Buybacks to Free Up Capital for Coronavirus

The biggest U.S. banks put share buybacks on hold and pledged to put their capital to use helping consumers and businesses struggling with the rapid economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Saudi Aramco Cuts Spending, Hikes Dividend Amid Price War

The state oil giant will cut its spending this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while it increases its dividend, it said Sunday, as its share price continued to decline amid the Saudi regime's price war with Russia.

Wynn Resorts to Close Las Vegas Casinos

Wynn Resorts will close its two Las Vegas casinos for two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the first Strip operator to shutter in the public health crisis.

Silicon Valley Ramps Up Efforts to Tackle Virus

The country's tech giants have joined with the White House in a task force to fight the new coronavirus, as Silicon Valley escalates its efforts to tackle the fast-moving pandemic, according to people familiar with the group.

TikTok to Stop Using China-Based Moderators to Monitor Overseas Content

The popular short-video app said it would halt using China-based moderators to monitor overseas content and shift that work to those outside of China.

Coronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops

U.S. retailers from Abercrombie Fitch to Urban Outfitters to Nike are closing hundreds of stores across the country, but grocers and other chains that sell foods, medicines and household essentials have promised to stay open.

Domestic Box Office Suffers Worst Weekend in Nearly 20 Years

The domestic box office posted its worst weekend in nearly two decades amid calls to practice social distancing to slow the coronavirus pandemic, though the public has yet to abandon going to the movies altogether

Jack Dorsey's Push to Clean Up Twitter Stalls, Researchers Say

Two years ago, Twitter's chief executive committed to making conversations on the platform less toxic. Now experts working with the company say those efforts have stalled.

Apple Closes All Its Stores Outside China Over Coronavirus

Apple will close all its retail stores outside Greater China, a dramatic example of how companies are clamping down on business activity to slow the spread of the coronavirus to their employees and customers.

Chenault Leaves Facebook Board After Disagreements With Zuckerberg

Kenneth Chenault will be leaving Facebook Inc.'s board of directors following disagreements with Mark Zuckerberg over the company's governance and political policies, according to people familiar with the matter.