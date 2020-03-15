United Starts Union Talks as Cuts Deepen

United Airlines Holdings Inc. will halve capacity and has started talks with its unions to lower labor costs as the impact of the coronavirus crisis worsens.

Saudi Aramco Cuts Spending, Hikes Dividend Amid Price War

The state oil giant will cut its spending this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while it increases its dividend, it said Sunday, as its share price continued to decline amid the Saudi regime's price war with Russia.

Wynn, MGM to Temporarily Close Las Vegas Strip Casinos Over Coronavirus

Las Vegas casinos owned by Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International will temporarily close in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, shuttering much of the famed Strip.

Silicon Valley Ramps Up Efforts to Tackle Virus

The country's tech giants have joined with the White House in a task force to fight the new coronavirus, as Silicon Valley escalates its efforts to tackle the fast-moving pandemic, according to people familiar with the group.

Biggest U.S. Banks Halt Buybacks to Free Up Capital for Coronavirus

The biggest U.S. banks put share buybacks on hold and pledged to put their capital to use helping consumers and businesses struggling with the rapid economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

TikTok to Stop Using China-Based Moderators to Monitor Overseas Content

The popular short-video app said it would halt using China-based moderators to monitor overseas content and shift that work to those outside of China.

Coronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops

U.S. retailers from Abercrombie Fitch to Urban Outfitters to Nike are closing hundreds of stores across the country, but grocers and other chains that sell foods, medicines and household essentials have promised to stay open.

Amazon Courts Walmart, Target to Join Cashierless Tech Group

Amazon.com is trying to interest the nation's largest retailers in collaborating on the technology behind cashierless stores. So far, they aren't sold.

Airbus Helicopter Deals Raised Red Flags Amid Probes of Jet, Defense Units

Airbus executives raised concerns about fees paid to middlemen by its helicopter unit when it was led by current CEO Guillaume Faury, according to internal documents in the company's $4 billion bribery settlement in January.

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners to Sell Vet Hospital Business

Although details of the transaction couldn't be learned at press time, the company was expected to trade hands for at least $2 billion, including debt, said other people with knowledge of the deal.