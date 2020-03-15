Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
United Starts Union Talks as Cuts Deepen

United Airlines Holdings Inc. will halve capacity and has started talks with its unions to lower labor costs as the impact of the coronavirus crisis worsens. 

 
Saudi Aramco Cuts Spending, Hikes Dividend Amid Price War

The state oil giant will cut its spending this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while it increases its dividend, it said Sunday, as its share price continued to decline amid the Saudi regime's price war with Russia. 

 
Wynn, MGM to Temporarily Close Las Vegas Strip Casinos Over Coronavirus

Las Vegas casinos owned by Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International will temporarily close in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, shuttering much of the famed Strip. 

 
Silicon Valley Ramps Up Efforts to Tackle Virus

The country's tech giants have joined with the White House in a task force to fight the new coronavirus, as Silicon Valley escalates its efforts to tackle the fast-moving pandemic, according to people familiar with the group. 

 
Biggest U.S. Banks Halt Buybacks to Free Up Capital for Coronavirus

The biggest U.S. banks put share buybacks on hold and pledged to put their capital to use helping consumers and businesses struggling with the rapid economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

 
TikTok to Stop Using China-Based Moderators to Monitor Overseas Content

The popular short-video app said it would halt using China-based moderators to monitor overseas content and shift that work to those outside of China. 

 
Coronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops

U.S. retailers from Abercrombie Fitch to Urban Outfitters to Nike are closing hundreds of stores across the country, but grocers and other chains that sell foods, medicines and household essentials have promised to stay open. 

 
Amazon Courts Walmart, Target to Join Cashierless Tech Group

Amazon.com is trying to interest the nation's largest retailers in collaborating on the technology behind cashierless stores. So far, they aren't sold. 

 
Airbus Helicopter Deals Raised Red Flags Amid Probes of Jet, Defense Units

Airbus executives raised concerns about fees paid to middlemen by its helicopter unit when it was led by current CEO Guillaume Faury, according to internal documents in the company's $4 billion bribery settlement in January. 

 
Morgan Stanley Capital Partners to Sell Vet Hospital Business

Although details of the transaction couldn't be learned at press time, the company was expected to trade hands for at least $2 billion, including debt, said other people with knowledge of the deal.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40pAirlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions
RE
11:34pFactbox - Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
RE
11:27pAustralia mulls second stimulus package to tackle coronavirus - sources
RE
11:23pChina says impact from coronavirus outbreak on economy to decrease in second quarter
RE
11:17pThai central bank says will monitor impact of Fed's moves
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:14pSouth Korea stocks fall as Fed's emergency cut fails to ease virus fears
RE
11:10pChina has room to appropriately raise budget deficit ratio - statistics bureau
RE
10:57pOil slides again, squeezed between coronavirus demand hit and price war bite
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LANDS' END, INC. : More U.S. retailers shut stores to limit coronavirus spread
2UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sees $1.5 billion less revenue in March vs last year, warns..
3DELTA AIR LINES INC. : OUR COMMITMENT REMAINS: Your Update from Ed Bastian
4BANK OF JAPAN : URGENT: BOJ to move forward policy meeting after Fed's rate cut
5PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 15, 2020 Statement on Modifying 2020 Census Operations The Census Bureau continues to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group