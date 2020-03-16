Log in
03/16/2020 | 05:16am EDT
European Corporate Roundup: Firms  Cut Operations in Face of Coronavirus

A swathe of European companies said they were drastically scaling back on activities due to the coronavirus pandemic, with airlines IAG, EasyJet and SAS suspending most flights while Fiat and Ferrari shuttered factories. 

 
United Starts Union Talks as Cuts Deepen

United Airlines Holdings Inc. will halve capacity and has started talks with its unions to lower labor costs as the impact of the coronavirus crisis worsens. 

 
Biggest U.S. Banks Halt Buybacks to Free Up Capital for Coronavirus

The biggest U.S. banks put share buybacks on hold and pledged to put their capital to use helping consumers and businesses struggling with the rapid economic slowdown caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak. 

 
Silicon Valley Ramps Up Efforts to Tackle Virus

The country's tech giants have joined with the White House in a task force to fight the new coronavirus, as Silicon Valley escalates its efforts to tackle the fast-moving pandemic, according to people familiar with the group. 

 
Saudi Aramco Cuts Spending, Hikes Dividend Amid Price War

The state oil giant will cut its spending this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while it increases its dividend, it said Sunday, as its share price continued to decline amid the Saudi regime's price war with Russia. 

 
For Airlines, a Week That Went From Bad to Worse

Airlines around the globe are now fighting for survival as they confront an array of limits on air travel due to the novel coronavirus. 

 
Wynn, MGM to Temporarily Close Las Vegas Strip Casinos Over Coronavirus

Las Vegas casinos owned by Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International will temporarily close in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, shuttering much of the famed Strip. 

 
TikTok to Stop Using China-Based Moderators to Monitor Overseas Content

The popular short-video app said it would halt using China-based moderators to monitor overseas content and shift that work to those outside of China. 

 
Coronavirus Prompts Abercrombie, Nike, Others to Close Shops

U.S. retailers from Abercrombie Fitch to Urban Outfitters to Nike are closing hundreds of stores across the country, but grocers and other chains that sell foods, medicines and household essentials have promised to stay open. 

 
Yes Bank Gets New Investors in $1.35

State Bank of India and half a dozen Indian private-sector banks have agreed to invest $1.35 billion to support troubled lender Yes Bank Ltd.

