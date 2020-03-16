Wells Fargo Claws Back $15 Million of Former CEO's Pay

Timothy Sloan, the Wells Fargo chief executive who left last year after failing to turn around the troubled lender, lost $15 million in compensation after he exited.

McDonald's Closes Dining Rooms in Response to Coronavirus

McDonald's said it would close dining rooms at company-owned restaurants in the U.S. and asked franchisees to take the same step to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

EP Energy's Apollo-Backed Financing Collapses After Oil Rout

It is the second major bankruptcy deal to falter over the turmoil in U.S. energy markets.

Tesla Says Deliveries of New Model Y SUV Have Begun

Tesla said it has begun delivering its newest car, the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle, undeterred by the spreading coronavirus.

Google's Coronavirus-Testing Website Is Swamped by Demand

The site, touted by President Trump on Sunday, was quickly overwhelmed by demand just a few hours after it went live on Monday.

Citing Market Turmoil, Newsom Drops Challenge to PG&E Financing

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to drop his objections to a $20 billion financing package to lift PG&E Corp. out of bankruptcy, responding to concerns about how California's largest utility will fare in turbulent financial markets.

Airlines Seek $50 Billion in Aid From Government

U.S. carriers are in talks with the government to obtain financial assistance under a proposal that would be more than three times the size of the industry's bailout after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Universal Makes Movies Now in Theaters Available Online

The Comcast-owned studio said it is making its films available to watch at home while they are still in theaters, a massive change from Hollywood's business model that could upend the industry if others follow suit.

Amazon Adding 100,000 Warehouse and Delivery Workers Amid Shutdowns

Amazon.com plans to hire an additional 100,000 employees in the U.S., as people are turning to online deliveries at a breakneck pace to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Lockheed Martin Names New CEO

The defense contractor selected James Taiclet, head of American Tower and a Lockheed board member, to succeed Marillyn Hewson, who will become executive chairman.