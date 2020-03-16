Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Wells Fargo Claws Back $15 Million of Former CEO's Pay

Timothy Sloan, the Wells Fargo chief executive who left last year after failing to turn around the troubled lender, lost $15 million in compensation after he exited. 

 
McDonald's Closes Dining Rooms in Response to Coronavirus

McDonald's said it would close dining rooms at company-owned restaurants in the U.S. and asked franchisees to take the same step to confront the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Cathay Pacific Plans More Capacity Cuts as Passenger Traffic Slumps

Cathay Pacific Airways plans to further slash capacity after February traffic numbers slumped, as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the airline operator. 

 
EP Energy's Apollo-Backed Financing Collapses After Oil Rout

It is the second major bankruptcy deal to falter over the turmoil in U.S. energy markets. 

 
Tesla Says Deliveries of New Model Y SUV Have Begun

Tesla said it has begun delivering its newest car, the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle, undeterred by the spreading coronavirus. 

 
Google's Coronavirus-Testing Website Is Swamped by Demand

The site, touted by President Trump on Sunday, was quickly overwhelmed by demand just a few hours after it went live on Monday. 

 
Citing Market Turmoil, Newsom Drops Challenge to PG&E Financing

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to drop his objections to a $20 billion financing package to lift PG&E Corp. out of bankruptcy, responding to concerns about how California's largest utility will fare in turbulent financial markets. 

 
Airlines Seek $50 Billion in Aid From Government

U.S. carriers are in talks with the government to obtain financial assistance under a proposal that would be more than three times the size of the industry's bailout after the Sept. 11 attacks. 

 
Universal Makes Movies Now in Theaters Available Online

The Comcast-owned studio said it is making its films available to watch at home while they are still in theaters, a massive change from Hollywood's business model that could upend the industry if others follow suit. 

 
Amazon Adding 100,000 Warehouse and Delivery Workers Amid Shutdowns

Amazon.com plans to hire an additional 100,000 employees in the U.S., as people are turning to online deliveries at a breakneck pace to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/16Yen ticks down in choppy market, sentiment still fragile
RE
03/16Asian refiner profits for transport fuels plunge on virus-fighting measures
RE
03/16Nordstrom shuts stores, pulls 2020 outlook due to coronavirus
RE
03/16Philippines first country to suspend all financial markets as coronavirus spreads
RE
03/16Philippines first country to suspend all financial markets as coronavirus spreads
RE
03/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/16NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/16Bank of Japan pumps $30 billion through 3-month dollar operation, largest amount since 2008
RE
03/16Malaysia palm growers ask for plantations to run during movement curbs
RE
03/16China's economy will return to normal in second quarter, state planner says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
3Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : CINEWORLD : Cineplex Announces Temporary Closure of Theatres and Provides Update on Tran..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group