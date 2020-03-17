Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Wells Fargo Claws Back $15 Million of Former CEO's Pay

Timothy Sloan, the Wells Fargo chief executive who left last year after failing to turn around the troubled lender, lost $15 million in compensation after he exited. 

 
McDonald's Closes Dining Rooms in Response to Coronavirus

McDonald's said it would close dining rooms at company-owned restaurants in the U.S. and asked franchisees to take the same step to confront the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Cathay Pacific Plans More Capacity Cuts as Passenger Traffic Slumps

Cathay Pacific Airways plans to further slash capacity after February traffic numbers slumped, as the coronavirus pandemic takes a toll on the airline operator. 

 
FDA to Allow Marketing of Coronavirus Test Kits Without Prior Approval

The Food and Drug Administration said late Monday that it will allow private companies to begin marketing coronavirus test kits directly to the public, in a new initiative to ease a chronic shortage of test kits. 

 
EP Energy's Apollo-Backed Financing Collapses After Oil Rout

It is the second major bankruptcy deal to falter over the turmoil in U.S. energy markets. 

 
Tesla Says Deliveries of New Model Y SUV Have Begun

Tesla said it has begun delivering its newest car, the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle, undeterred by the spreading coronavirus. 

 
Google's Coronavirus-Testing Website Is Swamped by Demand

The site, touted by President Trump on Sunday, was quickly overwhelmed by demand just a few hours after it went live on Monday. 

 
Citing Market Turmoil, Newsom Drops Challenge to PG&E Financing

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has agreed to drop his objections to a $20 billion financing package to lift PG&E Corp. out of bankruptcy, responding to concerns about how California's largest utility will fare in turbulent financial markets. 

 
Airlines Seek $50 Billion in Aid From Government

U.S. carriers are in talks with the government to obtain financial assistance under a proposal that would be more than three times the size of the industry's bailout after the Sept. 11 attacks. 

 
Universal Makes Movies Now in Theaters Available Online

The Comcast-owned studio said it is making its films available to watch at home while they are still in theaters, a massive change from Hollywood's business model that could upend the industry if others follow suit.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22aEXCLUSIVE : South Korea to announce measures to ease dollar funding shortage on Wednesday - government officials
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:12aOil plunge sets off search for tanks, revives dormant Cushing storage trade
RE
01:08a'D' word rears head as coronavirus-hit markets brace for recession
RE
12:58aNew Zealand goes hard with $7.3 billion stimulus to rescue economy amid virus slowdown
RE
12:56aJapan sales tax cut emerging as option as Abe government battles coronavirus fallout
RE
12:53aBOJ pumps $30 billion through three-month dollar operation, largest amount since 2008
RE
12:50aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines suspends markets as virus spreads; others fall sharply
RE
12:40aJapan sales tax cut emerging as option as Abe govt battles coronavirus fallout
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group