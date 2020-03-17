Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Marriott Starting to Furlough Tens of Thousands of Employees

The company began shutting down some of its managed properties last week, a Marriott spokeswoman said. The coronavirus outbreak has led to widespread travel cancellations and government-ordered travel restrictions around the world. 

 
Private Jets Get a Lift as Commercial Planes Are Grounded

Business executives and wealthy travelers are turning to private jets as the fast-spreading coronavirus prompts commercial airlines to slash service. 

 
ESPN Unveils Plan for Dealing With Sports Shutdown

Bereft of sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN is considering a variety of options, including repackaging archived games and pushing up the release date for original content to fill the air. 

 
Coronavirus Pushes Factories to Stagger Shifts, Separate Workers

Manufacturers are staggering shifts and installing barriers between workers to keep factories running as the coronavirus threatens one of the biggest disruptions in memory to supply chains, staffing and demand. 

 
Coronavirus Turmoil Throws Biotechnology IPOs Into Question

Turmoil stemming from the novel coronavirus threatens to slow biotechnology startups' march onto the public markets and constrict a critical source of capital for young drugmakers. 

 
Volkswagen Is Better Built for a Crash Than Most

The severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe is a huge test for Volkswagen, the local market leader. In reality, though, it is one of the more fortunate ones. 

 
Amazon Prioritizes Medical Supplies, Household Staples From Merchants

Amazon.com said it is taking steps to prioritize shipments of medical supplies, household staples and other high-demand products in the wake of surging demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Airlines Seek $50 Billion in Aid From Government

U.S. carriers are in talks with the government to obtain financial assistance under a proposal that would be more than three times the size of the industry's bailout after the Sept. 11 attacks. 

 
Government Broadens Probes of Spoofing-Like Practices

Authorities are investigating whether traders at JPMorgan Chase & Co. manipulated the market for Treasury securities and futures contracts, according to regulatory disclosures and people familiar with the matter. 

 
Apple's Store Call Isn't Fully Heard

As the company shutters its stores, Wall Street still sees most damage as short-term.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45pCoronavirus Fallout Reaches Some of the World's Most-Remote Mines
DJ
01:40pFed's short-term funding CP plan boosts stocks, dollar
RE
01:38pEXPLAINER : How your bank deposits are (and aren't) protected
RE
01:35pUK unveils $400 billion loan guarantee plan as coronavirus bites
RE
01:35pFed's short-term funding CP plan boosts stocks, dollar
RE
01:32pPoland's Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rate
DJ
01:31pUK pledges 20 billion pounds to support coronavirus-hit businesses
RE
01:26pWells Fargo implements work-from-home policy amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
01:25pAs U.S. Tries to Slow Virus Impact, Europe Hunkers Down -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:24pBoeing shares plunge 22% to six-year low on S&P downgrade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 per barrel as recession fears weigh
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : preparing 'air bridge' to supply Germany through epidemic
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group