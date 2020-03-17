Marriott Starting to Furlough Tens of Thousands of Employees

The company began shutting down some of its managed properties last week, a Marriott spokeswoman said. The coronavirus outbreak has led to widespread travel cancellations and government-ordered travel restrictions around the world.

Private Jets Get a Lift as Commercial Planes Are Grounded

Business executives and wealthy travelers are turning to private jets as the fast-spreading coronavirus prompts commercial airlines to slash service.

ESPN Unveils Plan for Dealing With Sports Shutdown

Bereft of sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN is considering a variety of options, including repackaging archived games and pushing up the release date for original content to fill the air.

Coronavirus Pushes Factories to Stagger Shifts, Separate Workers

Manufacturers are staggering shifts and installing barriers between workers to keep factories running as the coronavirus threatens one of the biggest disruptions in memory to supply chains, staffing and demand.

Coronavirus Turmoil Throws Biotechnology IPOs Into Question

Turmoil stemming from the novel coronavirus threatens to slow biotechnology startups' march onto the public markets and constrict a critical source of capital for young drugmakers.

Volkswagen Is Better Built for a Crash Than Most

The severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe is a huge test for Volkswagen, the local market leader. In reality, though, it is one of the more fortunate ones.

Amazon Prioritizes Medical Supplies, Household Staples From Merchants

Amazon.com said it is taking steps to prioritize shipments of medical supplies, household staples and other high-demand products in the wake of surging demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Airlines Seek $50 Billion in Aid From Government

U.S. carriers are in talks with the government to obtain financial assistance under a proposal that would be more than three times the size of the industry's bailout after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Government Broadens Probes of Spoofing-Like Practices

Authorities are investigating whether traders at JPMorgan Chase & Co. manipulated the market for Treasury securities and futures contracts, according to regulatory disclosures and people familiar with the matter.

Apple's Store Call Isn't Fully Heard

As the company shutters its stores, Wall Street still sees most damage as short-term.