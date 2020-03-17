Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Boeing Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry

Boeing said it was seeking at least $60 billion to aid the U.S. aerospace industry as the plane maker, its suppliers and airline customers face fallout from the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Hotels Seek $150 Billion in Aid as Travel Plummets

The U.S. hotel industry asked the Trump administration for a $150 billion bailout Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of businesses appealing to the federal government to stave off insolvency after getting hammered by the fallout of the coronavirus. 

 
Najafi and Trinity Offer to Buy Tegna

The private-equity firm and the faith-based broadcaster have offered cash consideration of $20 a share, adding to a crowded field of suitors. 

 
SoftBank Backs Away From Part of Planned WeWork Bailout

SoftBank Group is backing away from part of its planned bailout of WeWork, people familiar with the matter said, privately citing several regulatory investigations of the office-sharing company. 

 
Fox Corp. to Buy Streaming Service Tubi

The company has struck a deal to acquire the streaming service in a deal worth as much as $490 million. 

 
Disney Looks to Sell TrueX, Ad-Tech Firm It Absorbed From Fox

Walt Disney is looking to sell TrueX, an advertising-technology company it absorbed as part of its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets last year, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
FedEx Pulls Guidance, Will Reduce Capacity as Coronavirus Slows Economy

FedEx Corp. pulled its financial forecasts and said it would continue to reduce its delivery capacity, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global trade patterns and economic activity. 

 
United Airlines Announces Cancellation of More Flights

United Airlines said is cutting more flights than it had planned a few days ago, due to the sharp decline in travel demand. 

 
New FDA Test Policy Could Boost Availability, But Reduce Reliability

A federal agency's decision to allow lab companies to release coronavirus tests without prior government approval should help ease the shortage of test kits, but at the potential cost of compromised results, medical experts said. 

 
HSBC Appoints Noel Quinn as Permanent CEO

HSBC Holdings appointed Noel Quinn as its permanent chief executive, seven months after he assumed the leadership position on an interim basis.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aGlobal oil, gas producers slash spending after price rout
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aGlobal stocks drop as investors shun risk on coronavirus fears
RE
03/17Trump Administration Seeks to Send Checks to Americans as Part of Stimulus Package -- 6th Update
DJ
03/17RESERVE BANK OF FIJI : Press Release No 07 - RBF Reduces Overnight Policy Rate
PU
03/17Global stocks drop as investors shun risk on coronavirus fears
RE
03/17U S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | MARCH 17, 2020 American FactFinder Is Retiring March 31 AFF has been the primary data dissemination tool, provided by the Census Bureau, for almost 20 years.
PU
03/17Iranian National Extradited to the Western District of Texas for Illegally Exporting Military Sensitive Items from the U.S. to Iran
PU
03/17Asian business confidence slumps on coronavirus impact - Thomson Reuters/INSEAD
RE
03/17Bank of Japan's Kuroda says Japan banks, firms not facing trouble procuring dollars
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown
5AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group