Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:16am EDT
European Corporate Roundup: Fresh Warnings Add to Market Woes

Sodexo warned it faced a EUR2 billion revenue hit this year from the coronavirus, while Renault and MAN said they would suspend or cut some production activities. 

 
Sheriff Quashes Elon Musk's Aim to Keep Tesla Production Humming

The sheriff's office in the county home of Tesla's California car factory said the auto maker must halt production, putting a brake on CEO Elon Musk's plans to work despite statewide efforts to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Boeing Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry

Boeing said it was seeking at least $60 billion to aid the U.S. aerospace industry as the plane maker, its suppliers and airline customers face fallout from the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Hotels Seek $150 Billion in Aid as Travel Plummets

The U.S. hotel industry asked the Trump administration for a $150 billion bailout Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of businesses appealing to the federal government to stave off insolvency after getting hammered by the fallout of the coronavirus. 

 
HSBC Appoints Noel Quinn as Permanent CEO

HSBC Holdings appointed Noel Quinn as its permanent chief executive, seven months after he assumed the leadership position on an interim basis. 

 
SoftBank Backs Away From Part of Planned WeWork Bailout

SoftBank Group is backing away from part of its planned bailout of WeWork, people familiar with the matter said, privately citing several regulatory investigations of the office-sharing company. 

 
Najafi and Trinity Offer to Buy Tegna

The private-equity firm and the faith-based broadcaster have offered cash consideration of $20 a share, adding to a crowded field of suitors. 

 
Fox Corp. to Buy Streaming Service Tubi

The company has struck a deal to acquire the streaming service in a deal worth as much as $490 million. 

 
United Airlines Announces Cancellation of More Flights

United Airlines said is cutting more flights than it had planned a few days ago, due to the sharp decline in travel demand. 

 
New FDA Test Policy Could Boost Availability, But Reduce Reliability

A federal agency's decision to allow lab companies to release coronavirus tests without prior government approval should help ease the shortage of test kits, but at the potential cost of compromised results, medical experts said.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:21aYen firms in fresh flight to safety
RE
03:19aEuropean stock index futures plunge as virus fears grow
RE
03:17aCoronavirus prompts Malaysia palm plantation closures, world vegoil supply concerns
RE
03:16aYen firms in fresh flight to safety
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15aEU Car Sales Fell for Second Month in a Row in February
DJ
03:14aMalaysia travel ban, virus pushes Singapore closer to first recession in two decades
RE
03:10aOil falls for third day as coronavirus travel bans escalate
RE
03:07aSaudi Arabia suspends work in most of private sector for 15 days
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Tesla plant can't run normally in coronavirus shutdown..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group