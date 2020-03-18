Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/18/2020 | 09:16am EDT
General Mills Says Demand Rises as Consumers Stockpile

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and Nature Valley bars said retailers in North America and Europe have started to purchase more of its products as consumers prepare for the coronavirus pandemic. It is not certain how long the higher orders will last. 

 
UAW, Auto Makers Agree to Partial Plant Shutdowns

The union had been pressing GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler to idle their plants to protect workers from the coronavirus. 

 
Store Shelves Stripped of Laptops as Coronavirus Increases Working From Home

The unprecedented surge in people working from home because of the new coronavirus pandemic has caused a spike in demand for laptops and computer notebooks, leaving shelves at some retailers stripped of stock. 

 
Grocery Delivery Strains to Meet Voracious Demand

Grocers aren't meeting the now-intense demand for their delivery services, as consumers endure cancellations and long waits on orders they are placing to prepare for long stretches at home. 

 
Boeing Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry

Boeing said it was seeking at least $60 billion to aid the U.S. aerospace industry as the plane maker, its suppliers and airline customers face fallout from the coronavirus crisis. 

 
U.S. Spending on Ride-Hailing With Uber, Lyft Falls as Coronavirus Spreads

Nationwide spending on ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft plunged in the U.S. in the past two weeks as large numbers of Americans started working from home, avoided travel and curtailed social gatherings. 

 
SoftBank Backs Away From Part of Planned WeWork Bailout

SoftBank Group is backing away from part of its planned bailout of WeWork, people familiar with the matter said, privately citing several regulatory investigations of the office-sharing company. 

 
United Airlines Announces Cancellation of More Flights

United Airlines said is cutting more flights than it had planned a few days ago, due to the sharp decline in travel demand. 

 
Sheriff Quashes Elon Musk's Aim to Keep Tesla Production Humming

The sheriff's office in the county home of Tesla's California car factory said the auto maker must halt production, putting a brake on CEO Elon Musk's plans to work despite statewide efforts to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Hotels Seek $150 Billion in Aid as Travel Plummets

The U.S. hotel industry asked the Trump administration for a $150 billion bailout Tuesday, joining the growing ranks of businesses appealing to the federal government to stave off insolvency after getting hammered by the fallout of the coronavirus.

