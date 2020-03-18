Ride-Sharing Gets Locked Down by Coronavirus

Coronavirus restrictions will cost Uber and Lyft and likely sideline their road to profitability.

Detroit Car Makers to Temporarily Close U.S. Plants Over Virus Concerns

After talks with union leaders, General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler agreed to halt operations at factories to protect workers, the latest sign that the pandemic's disruptions to the auto industry overseas are hitting the U.S.

Bridgewater Associates Performance Hit by Coronavirus

The world's largest hedge-fund firm took a big hit to its funds as it got caught out by the market impact of the coronavirus.

Oil-Field Services Company Tri-Point Files for Bankruptcy

The First Reserve Corp. portfolio company intends to liquidate after a potential rescue offer fell through amid plunging U.S. oil prices.

Apple Updates iPad, MacBook Air with New Keyboard

Apple introduced an updated iPad Pro and a new keyboard for an upgraded MacBook Air, another sign that it is abandoning the problematic butterfly keyboard it introduced in 2015 that required extended repair programs.

Honda Plans to Shut Down North American Plants for Six Days Due to Virus Concerns, Demand Decline

Honda to shut down North American plants for six days starting Monday due to coronavirus concerns and decline in demand; workers to be paid.

General Mills Says Demand Rises as Consumers Stockpile

The maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and Nature Valley bars said retailers in North America and Europe have started to purchase more of its products as consumers prepare for the coronavirus pandemic. It is not certain how long the higher orders will last.

Game Giant Tencent Is Only Partial Coronavirus Winner

As Tencent is the world's largest videogame company, its core business will likely get a boost this quarter from China's measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Intel to Release Neuromorphic-Computing System

The company is releasing an experimental research system for neuromorphic computing, a cutting-edge method that simulates the way human brains work to perform computations faster, using significantly less energy.

Store Shelves Stripped of Laptops as Coronavirus Increases Working From Home

The unprecedented surge in people working from home because of the new coronavirus pandemic has caused a spike in demand for laptops and computer notebooks, leaving shelves at some retailers stripped of stock.