News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/19/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Detroit Car Makers to Temporarily Close U.S. Plants Over Virus Concerns

The Detroit car companies have agreed to temporarily shut down factories in the U.S. to protect workers against the rapidly spreading coronavirus. 

 
KKR Buying Pennon Recycling Unit for Nearly $5 Billion

KKR & Co. Inc. is buying the waste management and recycling unit of U.K. utility company Pennon Group PLC in a deal that values the business at about GBP4.2 billion ($4.86 billion). 

 
Starbucks Seeks to Reassure Investors

Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said Starbucks's experience in China when coronavirus spread there earlier this year had prepared it to handle the spread in the U.S. 

 
Boards Begin Planning for Long-Term Fallout From Coronavirus Pandemic

Some companies are postponing investments, as directors turn their focus from urgent concerns about workplace safety to long-term decisions. 

 
Playboy Magazine Shuts Down Print Edition, Citing Coronavirus

The once pace-setting journal that chronicled the sexual revolution through a mix of high-gloss nude photographs and top-rate fiction and journalism will end its print run in the U.S. after nearly seven decades on the newsstand. 

 
Purdue Bankruptcy Shield Extended to Sacklers Through October

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy shielded the OxyContin maker's owners for another six months from lawsuits over the U.S. opioid crisis, saying that forcing them to defend themselves would disrupt settlement talks. 

 
Oil-Field Services Company Tri-Point Files for Bankruptcy

The First Reserve Corp. portfolio company intends to liquidate after a potential rescue offer fell through amid plunging U.S. oil prices. 

 
Ride-Sharing Gets Locked Down by Coronavirus

Coronavirus restrictions will cost Uber and Lyft and likely sideline their road to profitability. 

 
Bridgewater Associates Performance Hit by Coronavirus

The world's largest hedge-fund firm took a big hit to its funds as it got caught out by the market impact of the coronavirus. 

 
Apple Updates iPad, MacBook Air With New Keyboard

Apple introduced an updated iPad Pro and a new keyboard for an upgraded MacBook Air, another sign that it is abandoning the problematic butterfly keyboard it introduced in 2015 that required extended repair programs.

