News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/19/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Siemens CEO Kaeser to Leave by Next Year

The German industrial engineering company said current Deputy CEO Roland Busch would take over by next February, cementing Siemens's evolution into a business more focused on digital transformation. 

 
Apollo, Elliott Back Off EP Energy Bankruptcy Financing

EP Energy Corp. said a planned bankruptcy exit financing package had collapsed, underscoring how the oil market selloff and coronavirus pandemic are disrupting deal-making. 

 
Police to Meet With Tesla Over Virus Health Order

Authorities in Fremont, Calif., said they would discuss the auto maker's cooperation with a local government order directing nonessential businesses to shut down to combat the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Boeing Considers Dividend Cut, Layoffs Amid Cash Drain

The pandemic is intensifying pressure on the plane maker even as it tries to work through its 737 MAX crisis. 

 
These Insurers Should Keep Some Resistance to Coronavirus

There may be increasing pressure on property-and-casualty insurers whose policies on face don't cover pandemic risk to pay up, but overall they are standouts among financials. 

 
Olive Garden's Owner Reports Sales Plunge as Coronavirus Spreads

The coronavirus pandemic is slamming the U.S. casual-dining sector, as companies including Darden Restaurants, the owner of Olive Garden and other chains, race to switch to takeout service. 

 
Ford Nixes Dividend, Suspends Guidance

The car maker said it would shore up its balance sheet by drawing on credit lines and suspending dividends as the coronavirus pandemic roils the economy. 

 
Ventilator Makers Ramp Up Production Amid Coronavirus Crunch

Some of the biggest suppliers of medical ventilators and respiratory equipment are working to meet increased global demand, including in the U.S. The added capacity isn't coming fast enough to keep up with demand. 

 
As Coronavirus Spreads, Banks Face Tough Call on Branch Closures

Deemed essential businesses and not subject to government-ordered shutdowns, banks must strike a balance of keeping employees safe while assuring customers they can access their money. 

 
Hit by Coronavirus Slowdown, Hotels Try Catering to the Quarantined

Hospitality companies around the world are adopting the risky strategy in reaction to the unprecedented challenge they now face, with plummeting occupancy rates as few people travel and few are likely to do so for some time.

