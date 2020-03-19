Log in
03/19/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Canadian Fashion Tycoon Peter Nygard's Company Files for Bankruptcy

Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygard's company, Nygard International Partnership, has filed for bankruptcy protection in its native Canada and in the U.S. in the wake of sex-trafficking allegations against him. 

 
Occidental Plans to Name Former CEO Chazen as New Chairman

The oil producer is scrambling to right itself amid plunging demand and an activist onslaught by Carl Icahn. 

 
Siemens CEO Kaeser to Leave by Next Year

The German industrial engineering company said current Deputy CEO Roland Busch would take over by next February, cementing Siemens's evolution into a business more focused on digital transformation. 

 
Apollo, Elliott Back Off EP Energy Bankruptcy Financing

EP Energy Corp. said a planned bankruptcy exit financing package had collapsed, underscoring how the oil market selloff and coronavirus pandemic are disrupting deal-making. 

 
Swedbank Fined $397 Million Over Anti-Money Laundering Measures

Sweden's financial supervisory authority on Thursday handed Swedbank AB a 4 billion Swedish kronor ($397 million) fine after an investigation concluded the lender's Baltic operations had serious deficiencies in its anti-money laundering measures. 

 
Tesla to Suspend U.S. Car Production

Facing pressure to shutter Tesla's California factory from local authorities worried about the spread of coronavirus, Chief Executive Elon Musk changed direction, announcing plans to suspend production at its lone U.S. auto-making plant. 

 
Boeing Considers Dividend Cut, Layoffs Amid Cash Drain

The pandemic is intensifying pressure on the plane maker even as it tries to work through its 737 MAX crisis. 

 
Home Builders Still Hammering Away but Fear a Slowdown Looms

While much of American business has shut down because of the coronavirus, home builders are still building houses. But these companies are bracing for a sudden drop in demand. 

 
Ford Nixes Dividend, Suspends Guidance

The car maker said it would shore up its balance sheet by drawing on credit lines and suspending dividends as the coronavirus pandemic roils the economy. 

 
Ventilator Makers Ramp Up Production Amid Coronavirus Crunch

Some of the biggest suppliers of medical ventilators and respiratory equipment are working to meet increased global demand, including in the U.S. The added capacity isn't coming fast enough to keep up with demand.

