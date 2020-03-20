Deutsche Bank Sees Revenue Dipping

Deutsche Bank said it expects revenue to fall this year as it sheds asset but backed its key financial targets despite them not accounting for a possible hit from the coronavirus pandemic.

Norway Props Up Norwegian Air Shuttle

Norway unveiled a package of measures worth up to $519 million to save the country's airline industry, with half of it going to Norwegian Air Shuttle.

European Corporate Roundup: More Firms Warn on Earnings

A fresh wave of profit warnings from the likes of Hapag-Lloyd, Marks & Spencer and Investec once again dominated the corporate news slate in Europe, as pressure from the coronavirus pandemic intensifies.

Walmart to Pay $550 Million in Staff Bonuses, Hire 150,000 Temporary Workers

Walmart will pay special cash bonuses totaling $550 million to its hourly workers and hire 150,000 temporary staffers as the biggest U.S. retailer seeks to manage a shopping surge sparked by the coronavirus epidemic.

Siemens CEO Kaeser to Leave by Next Year

The German industrial engineering company said current Deputy CEO Roland Busch would take over by next February, cementing Siemens's evolution into a business more focused on digital transformation.

Swedbank Fined $397 Million Over Anti-Money Laundering Measures

Sweden's financial supervisory authority on Thursday handed Swedbank AB a 4 billion Swedish kronor ($397 million) fine after an investigation concluded the lender's Baltic operations had serious deficiencies in its anti-money laundering measures.

Canadian Fashion Tycoon Peter Nygard's Company Files for Bankruptcy

Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygard's company, Nygard International Partnership, has filed for bankruptcy protection in its native Canada and in the U.S. in the wake of sex-trafficking allegations against him.

Occidental Plans to Name Former CEO Chazen as New Chairman

The oil producer is scrambling to right itself amid plunging demand and an activist onslaught by Carl Icahn.

Tesla to Suspend U.S. Car Production

Facing pressure to shutter Tesla's California factory from local authorities worried about the spread of coronavirus, Chief Executive Elon Musk changed direction, announcing plans to suspend production at its lone U.S. auto-making plant.

New Zealand Keeps National Airline Flying With NZ$900M Loan

Air New Zealand has received a government financial lifeline that will allow it to keep flying as travel restrictions to slow the global spread of coronavirus threaten the survival of airlines.