Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Deutsche Bank Sees Revenue Dipping

Deutsche Bank said it expects revenue to fall this year as it sheds asset but backed its key financial targets despite them not accounting for a possible hit from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Norway Props Up Norwegian Air Shuttle

Norway unveiled a package of measures worth up to $519 million to save the country's airline industry, with half of it going to Norwegian Air Shuttle. 

 
European Corporate Roundup: More Firms Warn on Earnings

A fresh wave of profit warnings from the likes of Hapag-Lloyd, Marks & Spencer and Investec once again dominated the corporate news slate in Europe, as pressure from the coronavirus pandemic intensifies. 

 
Walmart to Pay $550 Million in Staff Bonuses, Hire 150,000 Temporary Workers

Walmart will pay special cash bonuses totaling $550 million to its hourly workers and hire 150,000 temporary staffers as the biggest U.S. retailer seeks to manage a shopping surge sparked by the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Siemens CEO Kaeser to Leave by Next Year

The German industrial engineering company said current Deputy CEO Roland Busch would take over by next February, cementing Siemens's evolution into a business more focused on digital transformation. 

 
Swedbank Fined $397 Million Over Anti-Money Laundering Measures

Sweden's financial supervisory authority on Thursday handed Swedbank AB a 4 billion Swedish kronor ($397 million) fine after an investigation concluded the lender's Baltic operations had serious deficiencies in its anti-money laundering measures. 

 
Canadian Fashion Tycoon Peter Nygard's Company Files for Bankruptcy

Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygard's company, Nygard International Partnership, has filed for bankruptcy protection in its native Canada and in the U.S. in the wake of sex-trafficking allegations against him. 

 
Occidental Plans to Name Former CEO Chazen as New Chairman

The oil producer is scrambling to right itself amid plunging demand and an activist onslaught by Carl Icahn. 

 
Tesla to Suspend U.S. Car Production

Facing pressure to shutter Tesla's California factory from local authorities worried about the spread of coronavirus, Chief Executive Elon Musk changed direction, announcing plans to suspend production at its lone U.S. auto-making plant. 

 
New Zealand Keeps National Airline Flying With NZ$900M Loan

Air New Zealand has received a government financial lifeline that will allow it to keep flying as travel restrictions to slow the global spread of coronavirus threaten the survival of airlines.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aMarkets lifted as central banks, governments pour in cash
RE
05:37aKenyan shilling hammered by the impact of coronavirus
RE
05:36aMarkets lifted as central banks, governments pour in cash
RE
05:34aWorld's top debt funds lose billions in coronavirus rout
RE
05:29aS.Africa's Investec profit to drop by up to 23% as coronavirus bites
RE
05:28aSouth Africa pumps liquidity to banks to ease coronavirus stress
RE
05:27aSouth Africa's MTN drops prices on monthly data bundles
RE
05:26aOil gains as governments pile on the economic stimulus
RE
05:26aSri Lanka to impose national curfew as South Asia accelerates coronavirus battle
RE
05:25aOil gains as governments pile on the economic stimulus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Apple limits online iPhone purchases to tw..
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : Airline HK Express to suspend all flight operations ..
5FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : FARON PHARMACEUTICALS OY : Final Results for the year ended December 31, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group