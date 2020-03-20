Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Tiffany's Selling Days in China Slashed by Coronavirus

Tiffany lost about half of its normal selling days in mainland China since Jan. 24 as the coronavirus pandemic has led it to shut or shorten operational hours at stores around the globe. 

 
Coronavirus Gives Readers Lots of News, but Local Outlets Still Teetering

The coronavirus crisis is delivering a punishing blow to already struggling local publishers. 

 
Altria Group CEO Howard Willard Has Coronavirus, Will Take Leave

Altria Group's chairman and chief executive, Howard Willard, has contracted the coronavirus illness and is taking a temporary medical leave of absence, becoming one of the first CEOs of a major U.S. company to be hit by the fast-spreading outbreak. 

 
Home Builders Still Hammering Away but Fear a Slowdown Looms

While much of American business has shut down because of the coronavirus, home builders are still building houses. But these companies are bracing for a sudden drop in demand. 

 
Spotify Wants to Share Your Car Journey

Music streaming services are trying to lure drivers away from local AM/FM stations. New technology may help. 

 
Walmart to Pay $550 Million in Staff Bonuses, Hire 150,000 Temporary Workers

Walmart will pay special cash bonuses totaling $550 million to its hourly workers and hire 150,000 temporary staffers as the biggest U.S. retailer seeks to manage a shopping surge sparked by the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
Remote-Care Companies Scale Up to Combat Coronavirus Threat

Soaring demand for telehealth and remote-care tools is prompting digital-health startups to ramp up quickly and could propel wider use of their technologies well after the new coronavirus is contained. 

 
Deutsche Bank Warns May Miss Targets Due to Coronavirus

Deutsche Bank warned the coronavirus pandemic may affect its ability to meet key financial targets, but said it's too early to estimate the potential impact. 

 
Health Crisis Could Give Cigarette Makers a Break

British American Tobacco is one of the few global companies sticking to its previous profit target amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Norway Props Up Norwegian Air Shuttle

Norway unveiled a package of measures worth up to $519 million to save the country's airline industry, with half of it going to Norwegian Air Shuttle.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46aSteep capacity cut leaves airlines with overhedged jet fuel headache
RE
11:44aCoronavirus death toll in England rises to 167
RE
11:43aAmid Coronavirus, U.S. and Mexico Agree to Keep Border Open for Trade and Workers
DJ
11:40aPoland donates 430 thousand litres of confiscated spirits for disinfectant
RE
11:34aThai central bank cuts key rate by 25 basis points in special meeting
RE
11:33aAmid Coronavirus, U.S. and Mexico Agree to Keep Border Open for Trade and Workers
DJ
11:29aECB cuts even more slack to virus-stricken euro zone banks
RE
11:28aWall Street advances at end of blistering week
RE
11:27aBrazil Senate approves state of emergency to fight coronavirus
RE
11:24aCoronavirus death toll in Italy's Lombardy jumps some 380 in a day -source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS AG : AMS : Confirms Osram Offer Expected to Close in 2Q; Reiterates 1Q Guidance
2BOEING EYES PRODUCTION PAUSE AS VIRUS SPREADS: sources
3CMC MARKETS PLC : Online broker CMC raises forecast again as trading volumes surge
4INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Inditex considers 25,000 temporary layoffs..
5TOTAL : RENEWABLES : Total Expands in Wind Power in France with the acquisition of Global Power Wind France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group