Airbnb Racks Up Hundreds of Millions in Losses Due to Coronavirus

Airbnb is considering raising capital from new investors, as the home-sharing giant wrestles with escalating losses due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to people close to the company.

Tiffany's Selling Days in China Slashed by Coronavirus

Tiffany lost about half of its normal selling days in mainland China since Jan. 24 as the coronavirus pandemic has led it to shut or shorten operational hours at stores around the globe.

Coronavirus Gives Readers Lots of News, but Local Outlets Still Teetering

The coronavirus crisis is delivering a punishing blow to already struggling local publishers.

Altria Group CEO Howard Willard Has Coronavirus, Will Take Leave

Altria Group's chairman and chief executive, Howard Willard, has contracted the coronavirus illness and is taking a temporary medical leave of absence, becoming one of the first CEOs of a major U.S. company to be hit by the fast-spreading outbreak.

Home Builders Still Hammering Away but Fear a Slowdown Looms

While much of American business has shut down because of the coronavirus, home builders are still building houses. But these companies are bracing for a sudden drop in demand.

Spotify Wants to Share Your Car Journey

Music streaming services are trying to lure drivers away from local AM/FM stations. New technology may help.

Walmart to Pay $550 Million in Staff Bonuses, Hire 150,000 Temporary Workers

Walmart will pay special cash bonuses totaling $550 million to its hourly workers and hire 150,000 temporary staffers as the biggest U.S. retailer seeks to manage a shopping surge sparked by the coronavirus epidemic.

Remote-Care Companies Scale Up to Combat Coronavirus Threat

Soaring demand for telehealth and remote-care tools is prompting digital-health startups to ramp up quickly and could propel wider use of their technologies well after the new coronavirus is contained.

Deutsche Bank Warns May Miss Targets Due to Coronavirus

Deutsche Bank warned the coronavirus pandemic may affect its ability to meet key financial targets, but said it's too early to estimate the potential impact.

Health Crisis Could Give Cigarette Makers a Break

British American Tobacco is one of the few global companies sticking to its previous profit target amid the Covid-19 pandemic.