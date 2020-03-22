MGM Resorts Names President Bill Hornbuckle Acting CEO

The appointment follows Chief Executive Jim Murren's announcement last month that he would step down from the global casino operator, which is now grappling with widespread closures of its properties amid the pandemic.

WeWork's Board Prepares for a Fight as SoftBank Gets Cold Feet

Some directors of the shared office-space startup are gearing up to resist the Japanese conglomerate's move to back away from part of its bailout offer, presaging what could be a fierce internal battle.

Occidental Nears Settlement With Carl Icahn

Occidental Petroleum is nearing a truce with Carl Icahn that would conclude one of the highest-profile corporate clashes of the past year and usher the activist investor into the embattled oil producer's board room.

Energy Giant Total Cuts Shareholder Returns, Spending After Oil Collapse

French oil company Total will immediately cut expenditures, trim returns to shareholders and freeze recruitment as the company combats the ravages of an oil-price rout and a demand-sapping coronavirus pandemic, its CEO told staffers last week in a video message seen by The Wall Street Journal.

Marriott, Hotel Owners Furlough Thousands of Workers, Cut Staff

Marriott and a growing number of hotel owners are furloughing tens of thousands of workers or slashing staff in an effort to steer their companies through the coronavirus pandemic.

PG&E Reaches Deal With California Governor on Bankruptcy Exit

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday dropped his opposition to PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection after striking a deal requiring certain concessions from the company.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Gets Raise After Rocky Year

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon got a 19% raise in 2019, a message likely to resonate poorly among traders and bankers who saw their own bonuses cut and who are facing a long period of economic uncertainty.

Airbnb Racks Up Hundreds of Millions in Losses

Airbnb is considering raising capital from new investors, as the home-sharing giant wrestles with escalating losses due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to people close to the company.

Tiffany's Selling Days in China Slashed by Coronavirus

Tiffany lost about half of its normal selling days in mainland China since Jan. 24 as the coronavirus pandemic has led it to shut or shorten operational hours at stores around the globe.

Coronavirus Gives Readers Lots of News, but Local Outlets Still Teetering

The coronavirus crisis is delivering a punishing blow to already struggling local publishers.