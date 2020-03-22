Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
MGM Resorts Names President Bill Hornbuckle Acting CEO

The appointment follows Chief Executive Jim Murren's announcement last month that he would step down from the global casino operator, which is now grappling with widespread closures of its properties amid the pandemic. 

 
WeWork's Board Prepares for a Fight as SoftBank Gets Cold Feet

Some directors of the shared office-space startup are gearing up to resist the Japanese conglomerate's move to back away from part of its bailout offer, presaging what could be a fierce internal battle. 

 
Occidental Nears Settlement With Carl Icahn

Occidental Petroleum is nearing a truce with Carl Icahn that would conclude one of the highest-profile corporate clashes of the past year and usher the activist investor into the embattled oil producer's board room. 

 
Energy Giant Total Cuts Shareholder Returns, Spending After Oil Collapse

French oil company Total will immediately cut expenditures, trim returns to shareholders and freeze recruitment as the company combats the ravages of an oil-price rout and a demand-sapping coronavirus pandemic, its CEO told staffers last week in a video message seen by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Marriott, Hotel Owners Furlough Thousands of Workers, Cut Staff

Marriott and a growing number of hotel owners are furloughing tens of thousands of workers or slashing staff in an effort to steer their companies through the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
PG&E Reaches Deal With California Governor on Bankruptcy Exit

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday dropped his opposition to PG&E's plan to emerge from bankruptcy protection after striking a deal requiring certain concessions from the company. 

 
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Gets Raise After Rocky Year

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive David Solomon got a 19% raise in 2019, a message likely to resonate poorly among traders and bankers who saw their own bonuses cut and who are facing a long period of economic uncertainty. 

 
Airbnb Racks Up Hundreds of Millions in Losses

Airbnb is considering raising capital from new investors, as the home-sharing giant wrestles with escalating losses due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to people close to the company. 

 
Tiffany's Selling Days in China Slashed by Coronavirus

Tiffany lost about half of its normal selling days in mainland China since Jan. 24 as the coronavirus pandemic has led it to shut or shorten operational hours at stores around the globe. 

 
Coronavirus Gives Readers Lots of News, but Local Outlets Still Teetering

The coronavirus crisis is delivering a punishing blow to already struggling local publishers.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34pEXXON NOTIFYING CONTRACTORS, VENDORS OF NEAR-TERM SPENDING CUTS : spokesman
RE
09:20pCorrection to Story on Coronavirus Rescue Package
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10pDomestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tighten
RE
08:37pAutomakers halt production in India due to coronavirus
RE
08:17pAgencies provide additional information to encourage financial institutions to work with borrowers affected by COVID-19
PU
08:17pOROCOBRE : Operations suspended until 31 March 2020 - ORE ASX_TSX Announcement_Update on COVID-19 impact_shutdown.pdf
PU
07:56pSouth Korea says will make all-out effort to prevent credit crunch
RE
07:43pMGM Resorts names Bill Hornbuckle as acting CEO
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Access to Remdesivir Outside of Clinical Trials
2Airbus says plants to reopen at slower production rate
3UNICREDIT S.P.A. : Stock exchanges revise trading rules, circuit breakers as volatility surges
4COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : Morgans rates COE as Add
5FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : FORTESCUE METALS : COVID-19 Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group