03/23/2020 | 03:16am EDT
SoftBank to Sell $41 Billion in Assets, Plans Big Share Buyback

SoftBank said it planned to sell up to $41 billion of its assets to buy back shares and redeem debt, in an unprecedented move to combat the tumbling price of its stocks and bonds. 

 
MGM Resorts Names President Bill Hornbuckle Acting CEO

The appointment follows Chief Executive Jim Murren's announcement last month that he would step down from the global casino operator, which is now grappling with widespread closures of its properties amid the pandemic. 

 
WeWork's Board Prepares for a Fight as SoftBank Gets Cold Feet

Some directors of the shared office-space startup are gearing up to resist the Japanese conglomerate's move to back away from part of its bailout offer, presaging what could be a fierce internal battle. 

 
Occidental Nears Settlement With Carl Icahn

Occidental Petroleum is nearing a truce with Carl Icahn that would conclude one of the highest-profile corporate clashes of the past year and usher the activist investor into the embattled oil producer's board room. 

 
Singapore Airlines to Make Significant Capacity Cuts, Ground Aircraft

The airline is drastically cutting capacity and grounding its aircraft as the continuing spread of the coronavirus forces governments the world over to tighten border controls. 

 
Energy Giant Total Cuts Shareholder Returns, Spending After Oil Collapse

French oil company Total will immediately cut expenditures, trim returns to shareholders and freeze recruitment as the company combats the ravages of an oil-price rout and a demand-sapping coronavirus pandemic, its CEO told staffers last week in a video message seen by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
Nissan Readies Revival Plan, Though Timing Is 'Terrible'

The car maker bet on a future where global car sales would boom, driven by a bulging population in developing countries. That future never materialized. Now it must cut its losses on poor investments and overhaul its business as sales stagnate. 

 
Marriott, Hotel Owners Furlough Thousands of Workers, Cut Staff

Marriott and a growing number of hotel owners are furloughing tens of thousands of workers or slashing staff in an effort to steer their companies through the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
New Mask Makers Emerge as Coronavirus Spreads

Soaring demand for face masks is drawing entrepreneurs looking to supply the market. But first they have to line up the necessary machines and materials. 

 
Business Development Companies Hit Hard by Coronavirus Market Turmoil

Business development companies formed by private-equity firms benefited from banks pulling back from lending to smaller businesses following the financial crisis that began in 2007. But recent market turmoil has upended shares and threatens their performance.

