Boeing to Halt All Seattle Production as Coronavirus Spreads

Boeing said it would suspend production in the Seattle area this week to help curb the spread of the coronavirus among its factory workers.

Car Carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen Drops 14 Ships on Tumbling Automotive Demand

International car carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen will cut its fleet by 14 vessels as automobile production and demand nosedive around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican City's Residents Reject Constellation Brewery in Referendum

Mexicali residents voted against the completion of a $1.4 billion brewery owned by Constellation Brands on grounds that its water consumption was detrimental for the community, a move that risks undermining foreign investment in Mexico as it faces a deep economic contraction.

GE to Cut 10% of Aviation Workforce as Coronavirus Grounds Airliners

General Electric's jet-engine business will lay off about 10% of its U.S. workforce, or about 2,500 employees, one of the first major layoffs by a big American manufacturer as the coronavirus pandemic slows the economy.

Mortgage Firm Struggles to Meet Margin Calls as Market Turmoil Continues

AG Mortgage Investment is examining asset sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PG&E to Plead Guilty to Manslaughter Charges in Deadly California Wildfire

PG&E Corp. has agreed to plead guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter charges for its role in starting the deadliest wildfire in state history.

Hit by Coronavirus, Amtrak Banks on Billion-Dollar Bailout to Stay Afloat

The coronavirus crisis has crushed the finances of Amtrak just as the company approached profitability.

SoftBank to Sell $41 Billion in Assets, Signaling End of Buying Spree

SoftBank said it planned to sell up to $41 billion of its assets to buy back shares and redeem debt, in an unprecedented move to combat the tumbling price of its stocks and bonds.

San Francisco Pension Fund Calls on Companies to Lend Coronavirus Support

A San Francisco pension fund wants major corporations to lend their resources, manufacturing capabilities and distribution networks to help fight the coronavirus, and to publicly report the actions they are taking.

The Drug Trials of the Century

Clinical trials for experimental drugs often have high financial stakes. Coming trial results for possible Covid-19 treatments are in a category of their own.