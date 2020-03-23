Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Boeing to Halt All Seattle Production as Coronavirus Spreads

Boeing said it would suspend production in the Seattle area this week to help curb the spread of the coronavirus among its factory workers. 

 
Car Carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen Drops 14 Ships on Tumbling Automotive Demand

International car carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen will cut its fleet by 14 vessels as automobile production and demand nosedive around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Mexican City's Residents Reject Constellation Brewery in Referendum

Mexicali residents voted against the completion of a $1.4 billion brewery owned by Constellation Brands on grounds that its water consumption was detrimental for the community, a move that risks undermining foreign investment in Mexico as it faces a deep economic contraction. 

 
GE to Cut 10% of Aviation Workforce as Coronavirus Grounds Airliners

General Electric's jet-engine business will lay off about 10% of its U.S. workforce, or about 2,500 employees, one of the first major layoffs by a big American manufacturer as the coronavirus pandemic slows the economy. 

 
Mortgage Firm Struggles to Meet Margin Calls as Market Turmoil Continues

AG Mortgage Investment is examining asset sales amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
PG&E to Plead Guilty to Manslaughter Charges in Deadly California Wildfire

PG&E Corp. has agreed to plead guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter charges for its role in starting the deadliest wildfire in state history. 

 
Hit by Coronavirus, Amtrak Banks on Billion-Dollar Bailout to Stay Afloat

The coronavirus crisis has crushed the finances of Amtrak just as the company approached profitability. 

 
SoftBank to Sell $41 Billion in Assets, Signaling End of Buying Spree

SoftBank said it planned to sell up to $41 billion of its assets to buy back shares and redeem debt, in an unprecedented move to combat the tumbling price of its stocks and bonds. 

 
San Francisco Pension Fund Calls on Companies to Lend Coronavirus Support

A San Francisco pension fund wants major corporations to lend their resources, manufacturing capabilities and distribution networks to help fight the coronavirus, and to publicly report the actions they are taking. 

 
The Drug Trials of the Century

Clinical trials for experimental drugs often have high financial stakes. Coming trial results for possible Covid-19 treatments are in a category of their own.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pMarket panic lingers despite unprecedented Fed support
RE
03:41pCrude edges higher, U.S. gasoline slumps over 30% on sinking demand
RE
03:39pU.S. SEC warns against illegal trading during coronavirus disruption
RE
03:32pTrump Considers Easing Social-Distancing Guidelines to Boost Economy -- Update
DJ
03:30pU.S. SEC warns against illegal trading during coronavirus disruption
RE
03:28pG20 says working on action plan to deal with global pandemic
RE
03:28pG20 financial officials see need for joint action against coronavirus - statement
RE
03:26pG20 says working on action plan to deal with global pandemic
RE
03:25pPush Button Care Mobilizes Certified Senior Advisors Across the Country to Provide a Local Response Team
SE
03:21pPANDEMIC VS POLICY : contagion outstrips global containment consensus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
3ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group