Twitter Issues Profit Warning

Twitter warned that its financial performance would fall short this quarter as the pandemic depresses advertising spending.

Apple's Market Cap Drops Below $1 Trillion

Apple's market capitalization closed below $1 trillion, leaving its longtime rival Microsoft as the only U.S. company left in the trillion-dollar club during the coronavirus-fueled stock market decline.

Coronavirus Exacts Mounting Toll on Industry

Boeing said it would suspend airliner production in the Seattle area and GE. said it would lay off workers making jet engines for customers including the aerospace giant.

Car Carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen Drops 14 Ships on Tumbling Automotive Demand

International car carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen will cut its fleet by 14 vessels as automobile production and demand nosedive around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican City's Residents Reject Constellation Brewery in Referendum

Mexicali residents voted against the completion of a $1.4 billion brewery owned by Constellation Brands on grounds that its water consumption was detrimental for the community, a move that risks undermining foreign investment in Mexico as it faces a deep economic contraction.

GE to Cut 10% of Aviation Workforce as Coronavirus Grounds Airliners

General Electric's jet-engine business will lay off about 10% of its U.S. workforce, or about 2,500 employees, one of the first major layoffs by a big American manufacturer as the coronavirus pandemic slows the economy.

Mortgage Firm Struggles to Meet Margin Calls as Market Turmoil Continues

AG Mortgage Investment is examining asset sales in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

PG&E to Plead Guilty to Manslaughter Charges in Deadly California Wildfire

PG&E has agreed to plead guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter charges for its role in starting the deadliest wildfire in state history.

Hit by Coronavirus, Amtrak Banks on Billion-Dollar Bailout to Stay Afloat

The coronavirus crisis has crushed the finances of Amtrak just as the company approached profitability.

SoftBank to Sell $41 Billion in Assets, Signaling End of Buying Spree

SoftBank said it planned to sell up to $41 billion of its assets to buy back shares and redeem debt, in an unprecedented move to combat the tumbling price of its stocks and bonds.