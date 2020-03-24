Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Twitter Issues Profit Warning

Twitter warned that its financial performance would fall short this quarter as the pandemic depresses advertising spending. 

 
Apple's Market Cap Drops Below $1 Trillion

Apple's market capitalization closed below $1 trillion, leaving its longtime rival Microsoft as the only U.S. company left in the trillion-dollar club during the coronavirus-fueled stock market decline. 

 
Halt in U.S. Air Traffic Weighed to Aid Industry

Major U.S. airlines are drafting plans for a potential voluntary shutdown of virtually all passenger flights across the U.S. as government agencies also consider ordering such a move and the air-traffic control system is ravaged by the coronavirus contagion. 

 
AB InBev Withdraws 2020 Earnings Guidance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is withdrawing its guidance for 2020, joining the list of many global companies that have done the same, as the extent of the impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses and economies remain uncertain. 

 
Rio Tinto Slows Operations in South Africa, Canada

Rio Tinto said it would slow operations in South Africa and Canada in response to government directives to contain the spread of the coronavirus. 

 
Coronavirus Exacts Mounting Toll on Industry

Boeing said it would suspend airliner production in the Seattle area and GE. said it would lay off workers making jet engines for customers including the aerospace giant. 

 
Johnson & Johnson CFO: Coronavirus Uncertainty to Make Guidance '100% Precisely Wrong'

Economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has made financial projections all but impossible for many finance chiefs. 

 
Car Carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen Drops 14 Ships on Tumbling Automotive Demand

International car carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen will cut its fleet by 14 vessels as automobile production and demand nosedive around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Hit by Coronavirus, Amtrak Banks on Billion-Dollar Bailout to Stay Afloat

The coronavirus crisis has crushed the finances of Amtrak just as the company approached profitability. 

 
GE to Cut 10% of Aviation Workforce as Coronavirus Grounds Airliners

General Electric's jet-engine business will lay off about 10% of its U.S. workforce, or about 2,500 employees, one of the first major layoffs by a big American manufacturer as the coronavirus pandemic slows the economy.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31aJapan central bank loses billions on ETFs, may face annual loss
RE
02:26aJapan central bank loses billions on ETFs, may face annual loss
RE
02:25aItaly in favour of using ESM bailout fund with no conditionality - source
RE
02:07aSouth Korea doubles rescue package to $80 billion amid coronavirus woes
RE
02:07aSouth Korea doubles coronavirus rescue package to $80 billion
RE
02:01aPhilippine economy could contract in 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak
RE
01:50aG20 leaders to speak on Thursday about coronavirus - sources
RE
01:43aBANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
01:35aBarclays cuts 2020 crude forecasts by $12 on virus, OPEC+ deal collapse
RE
01:31aJapan finance minister Aso makes rare comment vs dollar's 'single-handed' rises
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
2At Alibaba's Lazada, coronavirus measures become the latest culture conflict
3WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
4House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
5JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : CFO Warns Coronavirus Uncertainty to Make Guidance '100% Precisely Wro..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group