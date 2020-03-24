Twitter Issues Profit Warning

Twitter warned that its financial performance would fall short this quarter as the pandemic depresses advertising spending.

Apple's Market Cap Drops Below $1 Trillion

Apple's market capitalization closed below $1 trillion, leaving its longtime rival Microsoft as the only U.S. company left in the trillion-dollar club during the coronavirus-fueled stock market decline.

Halt in U.S. Air Traffic Weighed to Aid Industry

Major U.S. airlines are drafting plans for a potential voluntary shutdown of virtually all passenger flights across the U.S. as government agencies also consider ordering such a move and the air-traffic control system is ravaged by the coronavirus contagion.

AB InBev Withdraws 2020 Earnings Guidance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA is withdrawing its guidance for 2020, joining the list of many global companies that have done the same, as the extent of the impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses and economies remain uncertain.

Rio Tinto Slows Operations in South Africa, Canada

Rio Tinto said it would slow operations in South Africa and Canada in response to government directives to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Exacts Mounting Toll on Industry

Boeing said it would suspend airliner production in the Seattle area and GE. said it would lay off workers making jet engines for customers including the aerospace giant.

Johnson & Johnson CFO: Coronavirus Uncertainty to Make Guidance '100% Precisely Wrong'

Economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has made financial projections all but impossible for many finance chiefs.

Car Carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen Drops 14 Ships on Tumbling Automotive Demand

International car carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen will cut its fleet by 14 vessels as automobile production and demand nosedive around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hit by Coronavirus, Amtrak Banks on Billion-Dollar Bailout to Stay Afloat

The coronavirus crisis has crushed the finances of Amtrak just as the company approached profitability.

GE to Cut 10% of Aviation Workforce as Coronavirus Grounds Airliners

General Electric's jet-engine business will lay off about 10% of its U.S. workforce, or about 2,500 employees, one of the first major layoffs by a big American manufacturer as the coronavirus pandemic slows the economy.