Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 05:16am EDT
European Corporate Round: AB InBev  Withdraws Guidance

AB InBev became the latest global company to withdraw its guidance for 2020, as the extent of the impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses and economies remains uncertain. 

 
Twitter Issues Profit Warning

Twitter warned that its financial performance would fall short this quarter as the pandemic depresses advertising spending. 

 
Apple's Market Cap Drops Below $1 Trillion

Apple's market capitalization closed below $1 trillion, leaving its longtime rival Microsoft as the only U.S. company left in the trillion-dollar club during the coronavirus-fueled stock market decline. 

 
Halt in U.S. Air Traffic Weighed to Aid Industry

Major U.S. airlines are drafting plans for a potential voluntary shutdown of virtually all passenger flights across the U.S. as the nation's air-traffic control system is ravaged by the coronavirus contagion. 

 
Coronavirus Exacts Mounting Toll on Industry

Boeing said it would suspend airliner production in the Seattle area and GE. said it would lay off workers making jet engines for customers including the aerospace giant. 

 
Johnson & Johnson CFO: Coronavirus Uncertainty to Make Guidance '100% Precisely Wrong'

Economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has made financial projections all but impossible for many finance chiefs. 

 
Car Carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen Drops 14 Ships on Tumbling Automotive Demand

International car carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen will cut its fleet by 14 vessels as automobile production and demand nosedive around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Hit by Coronavirus, Amtrak Banks on Billion-Dollar Bailout to Stay Afloat

The coronavirus crisis has crushed the finances of Amtrak just as the company approached profitability. 

 
GE to Cut 10% of Aviation Workforce as Coronavirus Grounds Airliners

General Electric's jet-engine business will lay off about 10% of its U.S. workforce, or about 2,500 employees, one of the first major layoffs by a big American manufacturer as the coronavirus pandemic slows the economy. 

 
Mexican City's Residents Reject Constellation Brewery in Referendum

Mexicali residents voted against the completion of a $1.4 billion brewery owned by Constellation Brands on grounds that its water consumption was detrimental for the community, a move that risks undermining foreign investment in Mexico as it faces a deep economic contraction.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:25aSouth Korea doubles coronavirus rescue package to $80 billion
RE
05:24aIndonesia considering raising fiscal deficit above 3% to fight virus
RE
05:23aFrance has list of companies that could get state support - Le Maire
RE
05:18aCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
05:18aCoronavirus shockwave rocks airplane manufacturers, suppliers
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10aCoronavirus hammers German service sector in March - PMI
RE
05:08aEuro zone business activity collapses in March as coronavirus spreads - PMIs
RE
05:08aFrench business activity plunges to record low in March over coronavirus - PMIs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
2WTI : WTI : Crude oil futures rise, but support seen weak
3House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
4Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
5DIAGEO PLC : DIAGEO : Drinks group Pernod sees 20% hit to operating profit due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group