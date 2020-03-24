Log in
03/24/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Boeing CEO: No Government Equity Stake for Taxpayer Aid

David Calhoun suggested he would decline taxpayer aid if lawmakers require the government to take an equity stake in the beleaguered aerospace giant. 

 
Ford Working With 3M, GE to Produce Medical Supplies

The car maker is working with 3M to produce respirators and with General Electric to make ventilators to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Chevron Plans Cuts to Capital Budget

Chevron Corp. is cutting $4 billion from its capital budget as it confronts plummeting petroleum demand and an oil-price rout, the latest major energy company to axe its spending to shore up its balance sheet. 

 
Citi Could Be Stuck With Troubled Casino Loan as Mortgage Market Seizes Up

Some of the biggest names on Wall Street are saddled with billions of dollars of loans that are rapidly deteriorating in value. 

 
Distillers Turn Whiskey and Gin Into Hand Sanitizer

Distillers around the country are using their alcohol supply to churn out hand sanitizer as Americans scramble to find the cleaner, a tool in fighting the coronavirus. 

 
Goldman Steps In to Shore Up Two Money Funds

Goldman Sachs Inc. intervened to shore up two of its money-market mutual funds after the Fed created a backstop to stem investor redemptions from the products. 

 
Detroit's War of Independence

The auto industry, and Detroit in particular, has been diligently preparing for a downturn for years. What it got instead was something altogether less manageable: a shutdown. 

 
Mastercard Withdraws 2020 Guidance, Citing Pandemic

Mastercard withdrew its full-year earnings guidance and updated its forecast for the first quarter as the Covid-19 outbreak weighs on the credit-card company's business. 

 
Comcast Says Covid-19 Could Hurt Results of Ops

The media, entertainment, and communications company said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic could have a material adverse impact on its results of operations over the near to medium term. 

 
Bezos, Other Corporate Executives Sold Shares Just in Time

Corporate executives and officers spared themselves $1.9 billion in paper losses by selling a total of $9.2 billion in shares as the pandemic loomed over the stock market, a Wall Street Journal analysis shows.

