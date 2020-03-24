Partner Therapeutics Starts Belgian Clinical Trials of Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Partner Therapeutics is launching clinical trials in Belgium of its drug, Leukine, as a treatment for the new coronavirus, part of a wider effort to test existing medicines' ability to subdue the pathogen.

U.K. Balks at Wholesale Airlines Bailout, Clouding Global Recovery Efforts

The U.K. is telling British carriers to seek out private-sector remedies first, making clear the uneven hurdles the global aviation industry faces in finding ways to survive the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nvidia's Sunny Side Stays Up

The hot chip maker is still optimistic about its business, but pain could come in eventually.

CVS Health CEO Says Supply of Pharmaceuticals Remains Steady

The head of CVS Health told a Wall Street Journal Health Forum that the pharmacy operator's supply of pharmaceuticals remains steady even as the coronavirus pandemic roils manufacturing and distribution markets globally.

Delay of Tokyo Olympics Deals Blow to Comcast, Discovery

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 will have important ramifications for media giants Comcast Corp. and Discovery Inc., depriving them of at least a billion ad dollars this year.

Modell's Seeks Suspension of Bankruptcy Case, Citing Coronavirus

Modell's Sporting Goods is asking a judge to suspend its bankruptcy case and its store-closing sales, citing the impact of government restrictions on retailers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing CEO: No Government Equity Stake for Taxpayer Aid

David Calhoun suggested he would decline taxpayer aid if lawmakers require the government to take an equity stake in the beleaguered aerospace giant.

Ford Working With 3M, GE to Produce Medical Supplies

The car maker is working with 3M to produce respirators and with General Electric to make ventilators to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Chevron Plans Cuts to Capital Budget

Chevron is cutting $4 billion from its capital budget as it confronts plummeting petroleum demand and an oil-price rout, the latest major energy company to ax its spending to shore up its balance sheet.

Citi Could Be Stuck With Troubled Casino Loan as Mortgage Market Seizes Up

Some of the biggest names on Wall Street are saddled with billions of dollars of loans that are rapidly deteriorating in value.