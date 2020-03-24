Nike Says Digital Orders Offset Coronavirus Retail Damage

Nike said business has rebounded in China following the outbreak of coronavirus, and the sportswear giant was able to offset much of its lost retail sales with online orders.

Federal Reserve Taps BlackRock to Purchase Bonds for the Government

The central bank has asked the money manger to steer tens of billions of dollars in bond purchases, a reflection of the influence of the world's largest money manager.

Facebook Usage Soars, But Online Advertising Plunges

Facebook said usage of its products was skyrocketing because of the coronavirus pandemic but warned that increased activity wouldn't shield the company from the online-advertising pullback.

Partner Therapeutics Starts Belgian Clinical Trials of Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Partner Therapeutics is launching clinical trials in Belgium of its drug, Leukine, as a treatment for the new coronavirus, part of a wider effort to test existing medicines' ability to subdue the pathogen.

H.I.G. Loses Bid to Toss Claims of Trade-Secret Theft

Private-equity firm H.I.G. Capital will have to face claims that it stole a company's confidential information during an auction process, a federal judge ruled, acting on a request to dismiss the case.

U.K. Balks at Wholesale Airlines Bailout, Clouding Global Recovery Efforts

The U.K. is telling British carriers to seek out private-sector remedies first, making clear the uneven hurdles the global aviation industry faces in finding ways to survive the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nvidia's Sunny Side Stays Up

The hot chip maker is still optimistic about its business, but pain could come in eventually.

CVS Health CEO Says Supply of Pharmaceuticals Remains Steady

The head of CVS Health told a Wall Street Journal Health Forum that the pharmacy operator's supply of pharmaceuticals remains steady even as the coronavirus pandemic roils manufacturing and distribution markets globally.

Delay of Tokyo Olympics Deals Blow to Comcast, Discovery

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 will have important ramifications for media giants Comcast Corp. and Discovery Inc., depriving them of at least a billion ad dollars this year.

Modell's Seeks Suspension of Bankruptcy Case, Citing Coronavirus

Modell's Sporting Goods is asking a judge to suspend its bankruptcy case and its store-closing sales, citing the impact of government restrictions on retailers due to the coronavirus pandemic.