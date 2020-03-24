Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 07:16pm EDT
Nike Says Digital Orders Offset Coronavirus Retail Damage

Nike said business has rebounded in China following the outbreak of coronavirus, and the sportswear giant was able to offset much of its lost retail sales with online orders. 

 
Federal Reserve Taps BlackRock to Purchase Bonds for the Government

The central bank has asked the money manger to steer tens of billions of dollars in bond purchases, a reflection of the influence of the world's largest money manager. 

 
Facebook Usage Soars, But Online Advertising Plunges

Facebook said usage of its products was skyrocketing because of the coronavirus pandemic but warned that increased activity wouldn't shield the company from the online-advertising pullback. 

 
Partner Therapeutics Starts Belgian Clinical Trials of Potential Coronavirus Treatment

Partner Therapeutics is launching clinical trials in Belgium of its drug, Leukine, as a treatment for the new coronavirus, part of a wider effort to test existing medicines' ability to subdue the pathogen. 

 
H.I.G. Loses Bid to Toss Claims of Trade-Secret Theft

Private-equity firm H.I.G. Capital will have to face claims that it stole a company's confidential information during an auction process, a federal judge ruled, acting on a request to dismiss the case. 

 
U.K. Balks at Wholesale Airlines Bailout, Clouding Global Recovery Efforts

The U.K. is telling British carriers to seek out private-sector remedies first, making clear the uneven hurdles the global aviation industry faces in finding ways to survive the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Nvidia's Sunny Side Stays Up

The hot chip maker is still optimistic about its business, but pain could come in eventually. 

 
CVS Health CEO Says Supply of Pharmaceuticals Remains Steady

The head of CVS Health told a Wall Street Journal Health Forum that the pharmacy operator's supply of pharmaceuticals remains steady even as the coronavirus pandemic roils manufacturing and distribution markets globally. 

 
Delay of Tokyo Olympics Deals Blow to Comcast, Discovery

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 will have important ramifications for media giants Comcast Corp. and Discovery Inc., depriving them of at least a billion ad dollars this year. 

 
Modell's Seeks Suspension of Bankruptcy Case, Citing Coronavirus

Modell's Sporting Goods is asking a judge to suspend its bankruptcy case and its store-closing sales, citing the impact of government restrictions on retailers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48pAsian shares track Wall Street surge as U.S. stimulus hopes grow
RE
08:43pTWO MORE NYSE FLOOR TRADERS TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS : memo
RE
08:38pSTRIKE RESOURCES : Utal Point Port Hedland as Preferred Port for Paulsens East
PU
08:33pSome in BOJ warned of economic slump as they eased in March - summary
RE
08:28pRON KIND : Reps. Kind, DelBene, and Sewell Push for Tariff Relief for Health Care System, Small Businesses, and Families Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
08:17pEXCLUSIVE : Boeing plans 737 MAX production restart by May - sources
RE
08:15pUK offers millions of companies extension on filing accounts due to coronavirus
RE
08:13pTrump administration debates 90-day tariffs deferral - Bloomberg News
RE
08:09pUK should widen coronavirus wage guarantee to self-employed - think tank
RE
08:03pBANK OF JAPAN : Summary of Opinions at the Monetary Policy Meeting on March 16, 2020 
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026
3THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY : MADISON SQUARE GARDEN : Ballmer to buy Forum, clearing way for new Clipper..
4SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : Provides COVID-19 Related Update
5NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group